Rose adjusting to life at BYU

Despite not getting off to the start he had hoped for this season, BYU (Brigham Young University) senior point guard Lynden “LJ” Rose Jr. has shown the impact a graduate transfer can have on a program in BYU’s last few games.

Rose moved from the Houston Cougars to the BYU Cougars this past summer. He has become a floor general for BYU since transferring, and is currently averaging a career-high 5.8 assists per game.

“LJ is a very cerebral guy. He watches a lot of film, and he just tries to find his way,” BYU Head Coach Dave Rose said. “His actual strengths are different than a lot of the other guards on the team.”

Through eight games this season, Rose has the ninth-best assist to turnover ratio in the country, 5.38:1.

The 6-foot-3 point guard had his best statistical game of the season last week against Utah State, where he finished with 18 points, nine rebounds, six assists and a steal. More importantly, he got two three pointers to go down. So far this season, Rose has only hit four treys, and is shooting 27 percent from distance, a far cry from the 40 percent he shot last season.

“I told (my coaches) eventually they're going to fall, I've got to trust the process... keep taking good shots, and everything else will work out,” Rose said.

To aid his offensive struggles, Rose has been getting to the free throw line on a consistent basis. He has the second-most free throw attempts on the team so far, hitting 26 of 31 free throws for an 83.9 percent conversion rate.

Rose is currently averaging 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

After playing sparingly last year due to injury, Rose, who was once ranked as one of the top guards in the nation, is trying to work his way back to elite status. The last time he was relatively healthy, Rose averaged 9.8 points and 5.3 assists as a junior. In his sophomore year, and first with the Houston program, he averaged 8.9 points and 5.5 assists per game.



