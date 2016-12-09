National Sports Museum to be completed by February 2017

What started off as just a vision a few months ago has now become a landmark for Bahamian sports.

The National Sports Museum at the World War II bunker was constructed by the National Sports Authority (NSA). It is adjacent to the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.

The virtual museum, as it is right now, resembles the legendary Smithsonian museum, only with a Bahamian twist.

“The structure was still in place, however, there were minor damages due to a fire,” said NSA Chairman Lynden Maycock. “The structure is sound. We did some minor improvements to the space, including the floor and the outside, but that’s about it. We see this as another tourist attraction for The Bahamas. We have thousands of tourists who come through on a monthly basis here at the NSA, and we feel that this would be something that they would like to see. We will meet with tour guides to ensure that they put this on their agenda.”

According to Maycock, visitors would pay a small fee of about two or three dollars to enter the museum. School students are welcomed to come in and visit the museum’s research center, and to ensure that the revenue remains constant, there will be a logo store set up at the museum’s rear for visitors to buy paraphernalia.

Of all of the museum’s features, the thing that Maycock said he’s most proud of, is the fact they were able to bring the structure back to life at a minimal cost. The cost to construct the structure was around $70,000.

“If you look at the floor, we used the old Kendal Isaacs floor that we took out and put it in here,” he said. “Also, we took the grass that we took out of the stadium and scattered it around the bunker. We also had a lot of our own staff here at the NSA make contributions to ensure this became possible. We started off with nothing. We didn’t know if we were going to get the money or not, but we knew that the little we had would have become much, because we put it in the master’s hands.”

According to Maycock, the museum will be up and running for business in the first week of February 2017.



