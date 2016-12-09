Hutchinson has Niagara Knights on the right path

Assisted by a number of standout performances by Bahamian Van Hutchinson Jr., the Niagara College Knights have built a 6-1 win/loss record, which is second best in the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA) thus far. The OCAA is currently on a Christmas break and will resume on January 12.

Hutchinson, who is one of three Bahamian basketball players on the team, is currently averaging 13.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. The 6-foot-4 wingman put up a season-high 25 points in their last game on November 30, in a 95-73 win over Fanshawe College. He also pulled down seven rebounds and had two blocks in that game. A couple of his other key performances on the year are a 24-point game in an 84-73 win over Mohawk College and an 18-point performance in an 84-80 loss to Sheridan College.

The other Bahamians on the team are forwards Jordan Wilson and Kevin Cooper.

Wilson, who is averaging 6.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, has had his share of double-digit games this year. He put up 13 points against Mohawk, and had 12 points on 6-for-10 shooting in a win over Redeemer. Wilson also had an eight-point, six-rebound, five-assist game in a 90-82 win over St. Clair.

As for Cooper, it has been a bit of a slow start for the 6-foot-7 freshman. In six games, he’s averaging 2.5 points and 2.2 rebounds. His best game so far was a nine-point, seven-rebound effort in a 78-68 win over Lambton. All three Bahamians playing for Niagara transferred there this summer. Knights’ coach Keith Vassell, who coached three other Bahamians (Marako Lundy, Delroy Grandison and Tenero Ferguson) last season, said that he feels all three this season have similar potential.

“Kevin brings size, length and athleticism that we really didn’t have last year,” he said. “I think Van brings determination and a grittiness we have to replace. He’s an all-around player who can score. The Bahamian players have been stellar and it’s something that I want to continue to make sure is something that is a part of our program.”

In their next game on January 12, the Knights will take on Mohawk. The Knights trail only the Sheridan Bruins in the OCAA standings. The Bruins currently have an unblemished 9-0 record. The Niagara Knights are second, and the Humber Hawks sit in third at 6-2.



