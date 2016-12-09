More upgrades to TAR national stadium

In an effort to help local athletes prepare for upcoming competitions, the National Sports Authority (NSA) has continued with its plans to fully upgrade the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, completely lifting the infield to ensure that it corresponds to international standards set by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) and the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA).

“Three years ago when we first began discussions about hosting the world relays (IAAF World Relays), one of the things their technical representative was concerned about was the fact that the infield was not at an appropriate elevation,” said NSA General Manager Jeffery Beckles. “This posed a significant risk of injury to athletes.”

The Thomas Robinson stadium will serve as the venue for a number of major international events next year, including the IAAF World Relays and the athletics portion of the Commonwealth Youth Games. The 3rd Annual Popeyes Bahamas Bowl will also be held there, set for Friday December 23 this year.

According to Beckles, the upgrades were necessary in order for The Bahamas to remain ahead of the curve as a sports tourism host in this region.

“In order to be ready for these competitions, we needed to have the new field in place well in advance to ensure that athletes are able to compete safely at the highest level,” Beckles said. “This is important since The Bahamas is on display to the world. We must ensure that our facilities are at internationally acceptable standards.”

Headlining the list of upgrades made to the stadium is the installation of a Celebration Bermuda Field.

Celebration is a deep blue-green Bermuda grass that has finished best in numerous university research studies for wear, tolerance and recovery. Other upgrades include brand new drainage and irrigation systems and an improved area for the throwing disciplines - discus, shot put and javelin.

Beckles said that the throwing area would be just west of the 110 meter (m) warm up area, which will also feature an IAAF approved runway that was installed by MONDO earlier in the year.

“The creation of this throwing area also alleviates the safety concerns that existed on the infield,” said Beckles. “This season, we had almost 400 young track athletes competing for the same space in the infield, so this goes a long way in eliminating that. This also allows coaches to pay closer attention to their athletes without the hassle of working in a congested area.”

As for the scheduling of events, Beckles said that NSA Chairman Lynden Maycock has been working closely with the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology’s Sports Unit, the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) and other stakeholders, to ensure they have a schedule that best suits their situation.

Plans for the stadium are expected to be completed by the end of March 2017.



