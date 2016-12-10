Top gymnasts to participate in Atlantis Crown Invitational

Some of the top gymnasts in the world will return to The Bahamas once again next week for the sixth edition of the Atlantis Crown Gymnastics Invitational.

This year’s tournament features 910 gymnasts from around the world, ranging from ages five to 18.

Action kicks off on Thursday morning in the Grand Ballroom of the Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island. Just over 70 athletes from three clubs will represent The Bahamas at the event.

This year’s special guests include three-time Olympian Svetlana Boginskava, USA Gymnastics Board of Directors representative Patty Conner and the Region 5 Elite Ambassador Team: Aria Brusch, Gabby Perea, Shelese Jones and Shania Adams.

For the first time in competition history, this year’s invitational will include a men’s division and the trampoline and tumbling competition.

“We are excited, to be returning to what we consider our second home; to host the 6th annual Atlantis Crown,” said Atlantis Crown Invitational organizer Al Scharns. “This years’ event has continued to grow and will boast 910 athletes representing 63 gymnastics clubs and 5 countries. In addition, we will feature over 78 Bahamian athletes competing from Level 1 thru Level 9 and male and female.

“A special thank you goes to the Ministry of Tourism & Aviation, Ministry of Youth Sports and Culture, Gymnastics Federation of the Bahamas and the Atlantis Resort for their continued support.”

Returning countries for this year’s tournament include the United States, Canada and Panama. The three Bahamian clubs participating are Nassau Nastics, Grand Bahama Gymnastics and Bahamas Star Gymnastics.

Al and his wife Cindy are the owners of Branch Gymnastics & Kids Sports USA in Battle Creek and Kalamazoo, Michigan, where three Bahamian athletes (Simone Hall, Kianna Dean, Tomaeka Johnson) spent time prepping for the 2014 Pan American Seniors Championships, which took place in August at the Hershey Center in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. It was the first time that The Bahamas was represented at the event.

Those interested in more information on the Atantis Crown Invitational are asked to visit www.atlantiscrown.com.



