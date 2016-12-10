Just when it seemed Chavanno “Buddy” Hield got the ball bouncing in the right direction last Sunday, scoring 16 points in 15 minutes as New Orleans fell to Oklahoma City, he struggled mightily once again from the field in both of New Orleans’ games this week.

The struggles started on Tuesday when he scored eight points on 3-8 shooting in a 110-108 loss to Memphis. He followed that up on Thursday night, as a starter, with six points on 2-12 shooting from the field in a 99-88 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

On the season, Hield is averaging 7.3 points per game, shooting only 36 percent from the field, which is the second worst percentage on the team. What comes as even more of a surprise is Hield’s inability to knock down three-pointers with consistency.

Hield, who was voted as the best shooter in the 2016 NBA draft class, has made only 27 percent of his three-point shots so far.

“It’s been an adjustment,” Hield said. “Teams are playing me a lot harder than I expected. I watch game tape and see other rookies and I’m like, man, these guys are getting good shots and I’m only getting hard shots.

“But that comes with being a Naismith Award winner of the John Wooden Award winner. I like the challenge.”

Ahead of the season, Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry said he expected Hield to face some rookie struggles. He predicted that it would take some time for him to get used to the speed of the NBA game and that it would be hard for him to hit threes with the same consistency that he did in college.

“He’s overthinking everything,” Gentry said. “His decision making as far as catch and shoot or catch and drive, he’s in between. That comes with experience on the floor.

“It’s a learning process. You can go through the history books and everybody not named LeBron struggled in their rookie year. It’s just so different than college. There’s so much length in this league.”

According to Gentry, the Pelicans front office remains confident that Hield can return to the play the made him a household name at Oklahoma.

“It’s just a matter of getting comfortable and gaining the trust of your coaches,” Hield said. “When you’re comfortable out there, your confidence grows and you start trying more things. But in the NBA, you have guys that have more years on you.”

Despite his struggles, Hield remains one of the more popular players on the Pelicans roster. His No. 24 jersey is the second best seller behind Anthony Davis’ No.23 jersey.



