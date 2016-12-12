Symonette looking to end collegiate career on a high note

With less than a week to go before the 2016 Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl, Jamaal Symonette and the North Carolina Central Eagles are working to ensure that they have a good showing. They felt that they were snubbed from last year’s game. Last week, the Eagles beat then No. 9 North Carolina A&T 42-21 to win the Middle Eastern American Conference (MEAC) title outright.

The win marked the third consecutive season that the Eagles won at least a share of the MEAC, but this is the first season in that span that they won the title outright. Now, the Eagles are looking to capitalize on their opportunity with a victory. They will take on Grambling State University in the Celebration Bowl, which will be held on December 17 in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. Kickoff is set for noon, and the game will be televised live on ABC.

In an interview on campus over the weekend, offensive lineman Symonette said that although he’s been able to find success on the field as a senior, sometimes he’s still learning, due to the fact that he began playing football so late. He’s looking to end his collegiate career on a high note.

“Football was new for me, coming from The Bahamas,” he said. “I lived there (The Bahamas) for 16 years of my life. Then I got the chance to play football in Florida. I went to Miami for two years, in high school at Miami Senior High School. Then I traveled to a private school (Champagnat Catholic), where I got an offer from Central. Then the rest is just history.”

Although Symonette had a breakout season in his final year, his time with the Eagles hasn’t been smooth sailing for the entire ride.

“In 2012, my redshirt year, I didn’t get to play. I was a little upset,” he said. “When 2013 came along, I got to play in a few games. Then I had season-ending shoulder surgery. I tore both labrums, my left and right shoulder. In 2014, I sat out the whole season with the double shoulder surgery.”

By his redshirt junior year, Symonette was recovered from the shoulder injury and became a fixture on the offensive line, but the injuries persisted.

“I played in 2015 with double ankle sprains, so I didn’t get to play at my full potential. Then, January past, I had bicep surgery,” he said.

Although the latest injury could have sidelined Symonette for the remainder of the year, he pushed through the pain.

“I was up and down, but I never gave up,” he said. “It was just adversity. Something I always told myself and my teammates was that I’d never be a statistic, so I always put that in my mind.”

While Symonette has not gained the popularity locally that some other Bahamian collegiate sports athletes have, his teammates and coaches rave about his effort on the field.

“He gives maximum effort every time he steps on the field,” said Eagles’ Head Coach Jerry Mack. “Those kind of guys, you can win with. Those kind of guys, you can win at a high level with. He’s a little underrated. A lot of those other guys get a lot of attention, but he’s where it starts.”

Symonette has started every game for the Eagles this season and was named to the All-MEAC Football Team as a member of the All-Academic team and All-MEAC Second Team after posting a grade of 89 percent on blocking assignments with 27 pancake blocks.



