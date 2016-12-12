Ayton back in the U.S. after visa issue

Now that University of Arizona signee DeAndre Ayton is back in Arizona, following a minor visa tiff in The Bahamas, the 7-foot-1 high school center is ready to get back to business.

Ayton and the Hillcrest Academy Bruins, out of Phoenix, Arizona, travelled to New Providence to play in the Sand Between Your Toes Showcase, which was hosted by Grind Session Tournaments, from November 18-20. Ayton, the top-rated player in the class of 2017, powered the Bruins to a perfect 2-0 win/loss record at the tournament.

Ayton’s return home didn’t go without incident, as he was held up with visa issues at the Lynden Pindling International Airport. While the rest of the team flew back to Phoenix, Ayton was forced to stay in The Bahamas. He was here for two and a half weeks, renewing his expired visa.

“For the first few days when we had games it was great,” Ayton said in an interview with the Tuscon Star on Friday night at the Hoophall West Tournament. “We went 2-0, everybody on the team was showing me a lot of love, until the little issue happened. The embassy doesn’t play around. I was like, I forgot. I was supposed to come down here (Arizona) and get that stuff sorted out. It happens.”

In his first game back with the team on Friday against Westbury Christian (Texas), Ayton put up 20 points, 18 rebounds, five assists and three blocks in a 57-37 win.

After he got off to a bit off a slow start, Ayton got it going on all cylinders in the second half. He showed power around the rim, stepped out of the paint to nail a few jumpers and was dominant in the paint defensively, changing a lot of shots, although they weren’t credited as blocks.

“I couldn’t wait to see my teammates, to be honest,” Ayton said. “I couldn’t wait to see my team practice and get back on the court.”

Ayton officially signed with Arizona on November 11. Last year, he averaged 30 points, 19 rebounds and 5.7 blocks per game for Hillcrest.



