Popeyes Bahamas Bowl to hold youth clinic ahead of big game

As many as 250 Bahamian children will benefit from the expert advice of coaches and players from USA Football on December 21 when the third Popeyes Bahamas Bowl Youth Football Leadership Clinic will be held in New Providence.

The free clinic, which is open to children between the ages of 7 and 13, will be held at the Roscoe A.L. Davis Soccer Field at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex. The participants will learn the basics of football and skill development. Registration for the event begins at 2 p.m. and the clinic will run from 3-4:30 p.m.

The local American football body, the Commonwealth American Football League (CAFL), is playing a major role in the staging of the clinic this year.

Sports Tourism Marketing Director in the Ministry of Tourism Virginia Kelly said the opportunity for Bahamian children to learn techniques from professional coaches speaks to the Popeyes Bahamas Bowl’s commitment to building the sport in the country. She said many of the kids long for such opportunities.

"The youth clinic, which will be conducted by coaches from USA Football, players and coaches from Eastern Michigan and Old Dominion, as well representatives of the local CAFL, presents a great opportunity for our young people to learn more about American football, and many of them I imagine will be participating in the sport for the first time,” Kelly said. “They will also have an opportunity to see and hear first-hand how sports can play a major role in learning self-discipline and put them on the path to receiving a college education."

All registered participants will receive a T-shirt and a ticket voucher for the Popeyes Bahamas Bowl. The clinic will take place days before the actual bowl game, scheduled for December 23 at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium starting at 1 p.m.

The Old Dominion Monarchs will face off against the Eastern Michigan Eagles in an historic match-up. This will be Old Dominion’s first bowl experience and the second for Eastern Michigan, but the first since 1987.

Tickets for the increasingly popular bowl game are now on sale at the Thomas A. Robinson stadium and at NSA-Bahamas.com. Prices range from $10-30.



