Miller, Jones, Seymour exemplified female sports power for The Bahamas

In recent times, propelling the Bahamian sports power brand have been female athletes.

Yes, there are those exceptional male 400 meters (m) sprinters, inclusive of the Eternal One Chris Brown; Buddy Hield evolved as the best collegiate basketball player in the United States; and, Sherman “Tank” Williams and Edner Cherry continued this year to carry the Bahamian banner proudly in boxing.

However, from the emergence of the Original Golden Girls as a world elite group 20 years ago, by winning the silver sprint relay medal at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, females have been for the most part, the main elite sports catalysts for the country. Thus, as the days wind down for 2016 to give way for 2017, I think it is appropriate to emphasize the continuity of success by the female sector of the national sports family.

Leading the way this year, were two track athletes and a basketball player.

Without a doubt, Shaunae Miller (400 meters), Jonquel Jones (basketball) and Pedrya Seymour (100 meters hurdles) inspired females of all generations, in The Bahamas, and the wider world, during 2016. The resilience of the aforementioned present-day pacesetters for female sports in the country, characterized the indomitable spirit Bahamians have been known for in rising to the occasion far beyond our small nation status and limited resources.

Miller of course captured the attention of the world on the greatest of sporting stages, the Olympics. Her fall/dive across the finish line to capture the 400 meters (m) gold medal from American rival Allyson Felix at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, several months ago, was an act immediately categorized among the

all-time great efforts in world track and field history.

Running a world-leading and personal best time of 49.44 seconds to win the gold, firmly established Miller as one of the great 400m runners of her era. She has a lot of years ahead of her.

Jones has graced this space often this year and for good reason. She has been deserving of being placed in the spotlight. The 6’6” tall Jones continues to elevate her game. As the No. 6 Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) Draft selection who ended up with the Connecticut Sun, Jones proved in her rookie year that she is indeed capable of playing at the upper level of world basketball. Subsequently, she was drafted No. 5 overall by the Woori Bank Wibee team of the Women’s Korean Basketball League (WKBL) and is easily their best player. Jones won the WKBL First Round Most Valuable Player (MVP) award and is putting up the kind of numbers to duplicate that honor in the second round.

Seymour came out of nowhere this past year to run with consistency through the early rounds of the 100m hurdles event at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics. She clocked 12.76 for sixth place in the final, and ran a personal best and national record time of 12.64 in the semis. The hope for Seymour was that she would advance beyond the first round. Going into the Olympics, she was a long shot to make the final, but, there she was hurdling into Bahamian history. She is the first Bahamian, male or female, to ever make it to an Olympic final in any hurdles event. Her emergence was quite surprising as Seymour’s prior claims to fame, before venturing into the hurdles, were several CARIFTA Games bronze medals, in the 4x400m relay.

Seymour has arrived, for sure. Miller, Jones and Seymour have been tremendous in 2016. They have certainly done their part to make the case for gender equality.

