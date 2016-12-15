Pure Silk classic returning to The Bahamas in 2017

With just over a month to go before the start of the 2017 Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic, tournament organizers are expecting some intense competition, particularly following the proceedings of the 2016 tournament.

The 2017 event is scheduled for January 23-29, at the Ocean Club Golf Course on Paradise Island. For the third time in its five-year history, the Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic will kick off the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) season.

“This is certainly an exciting time for golf in The Bahamas with Ha Na Jang's albatross at the 2016 tournament and the return of golf great Tiger Woods at the 2016 Hero World Challenge,” said Virginia Kelly, Sports Tourism Director in The Bahamas’ Ministry of Tourism. “We are looking forward to not only hosting another successful year of the Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic, but we also are in eager anticipation of The Bahamas taking its position as a choice destination for golf in the Caribbean.”

At this year’s tournament, Hyo Joo Kim, of Japan, captured her third LPGA tour title with a final round 7-under par 66 and an 18-under 274 total.

“As a title sponsor of the tournament and an official LPGA partner, we are extremely excited to support the LPGA and are proud to continue our partnership with an organization that empowers and showcases the best female golf professionals in the world,” said Perio Inc. President John Price. Perio Inc. is the parent company of Pure Silk.

The Pure Silk Classic is a 72-hole event that features over 100 of the top female golf players in the world. This past year, it had 18 of the top 25 from the LPGA Money List and 14 of the top 25 in the Rolex Women’s Golf Rankings. Earlier this year, the Ministry of Tourism signed on with Global Golf Management Inc. to keep the tournament in The Bahamas through 2018.

Tournament organizers also announced yesterday that they have begun accepting volunteers for this year’s event. Volunteers will receive an official Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic logo shirt and cap, free breakfast and lunch on assigned workdays, a tournament badge, free parking, and an invitation to the volunteer celebration party.

“With the start of the 2017 LPGA season in January we are excited to be the first event,” said tournament director Emily Norell. “Going into our fifth edition of the Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic, we understand the importance of being the lead event and how volunteers play such an important role to ensure a positive start. The program has grown over the years and includes more than 400 volunteers. The Bahamian community has been dedicated to working hard and putting 100 percent effort into making this event the success that it is today.”

Those seeking more information on next year’s tournament are asked to contact the tournament office at (242) 601-8308 or visit the event’s website at www.puresilkbahamasclassic.com.



