Web.com to host two tournaments in The Bahamas

Building on a successful Hero World Challenge that wrapped up earlier this month, other Professional Golfers Association (PGA) events are planned for The Bahamas in 2017. Two events staged by the Web.com Tour, in conjunction with the Ministry of Tourism and BD Global, LLC, are coming to The Bahamas early next year.

The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic will be contested at the Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Course the week of January 5-11, and The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic will be held at the Abaco Club the week of January 19-25. Both tournaments will feature 132-player fields and $600,000 purses, with the winner of each receiving a $108,000 first-place prize.

With the newly formed tournaments, The Bahamas now hosts four professional golf tournaments on the game’s upper tier, which is more than all but three states in the United States - California, Texas and Florida. The other two events include the aforementioned Hero World Challenge and the Ladies Professional Golf Association’s (LPGA) Pure Silk-Bahamas classic.

“It has been a great effort to get to this place and it starts with the Ministry of Tourism,” said new president of the Web.com Tour Dan Glod. “We have two of the best golf courses in the world, in my opinion, hosting these events, and we can’t wait to see how they play. The next wave of PGA Tour stars will be descending on Abaco and Great Exuma, and what you will see over those two weeks of golf is the best of the best working to get their seasons off to good starts. We are just so excited to kick the season off in The Bahamas.”

The events will kick off the Web.com Tour’s 28th season. A total of 25 PGA Tour cards will be awarded at the conclusion of the regular season, and an additional 25 will be awarded at the season-ending, four-event Web.com Tour Finals.

“We are very excited to bring PGA Tour golf to The Bahamas, which will serve to drive economic activity on both islands, provide a strong television platform for future travel and help the minister continue to brand the entire Bahamas as a global golf destination,” said BD Global President Brooks Downing. “We wanted to create something unique and had a vision that The Bahamas could be a good destination for sporting events. With tourism’s objective of adding the brand as a golf destination, and our vision, this was a match made in heaven. These events will really show what the true Bahamas is when they see those Family Islands.”

The Golf channel will broadcast each round of both tournaments. The unprecedented television format will allow for the conclusion of each event prior to the start of that week’s PGA Tour stop.

“We want to show the world that The Bahamas is the top Golf Destination, and is by far the best in the Caribbean,” said Director General of Tourism in the Ministry of Tourism, Joy Jibrilu. “I thank the organizers for having such faith in us to host their tournaments here.”

The Web.com Tour is the path to the PGA Tour, with 451 victories coming from former Tour players – including 22 major championships.

For more information on the Web.com Tour, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic or The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, the public is asked to please visit the website PGATOUR.com.



