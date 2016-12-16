Scotiabank stages fourth annual golf invitational

Scotiabank hosted its fourth annual golf invitational in November accommodating over 60 players on the greens.

The tournament always aims to encourage camaraderie more so than competition, and this year was no different with a light-hearted atmosphere and high-spirited players.

The carts were ready and waiting as Scotiabank staff, clients and friends gathered to enjoy a day on the greens. The tournament was held at the serene Ocean Club Golf Course, and was followed by a cocktail reception and awards ceremony in the picturesque club house of the golf course.

“Everyone wanted to win the ‘Hole In One’ prize and sustain bragging rights for winning the tournament, but it’s really a fun day with the goal of building and strengthening relationships,” said Gregory Stuart, Director of Corporate and Commercial Banking at Scotiabank.

This year’s ‘Hole In One’ prize was a 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC 250 from Tyreflex Star Motors. Some of the other prizes up for grabs included a night’s stay at the British Colonial Hilton, Brunch at Luciano’s, a phone with a month’s free service from NewCo and cases of Coors Light and Heineken. The champions of the day were: Nat Bosfield, Windermere Corporate Management, and Fred White, Bahamas Fire & Safety (first place); Leroy Dames, Scotiabank, and Craig Gomez, Baker Tilly Gomez (second place); and Chris Wright, Woslee Construction, and Charles Sealy, Doctor’s Hospital (third place).



