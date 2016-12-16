CYG officials pleased with venue restoration since Hurricane Matthew

Although the island of New Providence sustained substantial damage from Hurricane Matthew in October, Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) officials said yesterday that they are pleased with the efforts the local organizing committee has made up to this point, as they continue to work to get the venues prepared ahead of the games.

Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) President Louise Martin said that the organizing committee’s plans were "gathering pace", but warned there was no time to waste, with the event due to run from July 18-23.

"The Commonwealth Youth Games is such an important opportunity for the Commonwealth’s finest young athletes to come together on the level playing field of sport," Martin said. “We’re hugely appreciative of the support, commitment and expertise of the local organizing team in The Bahamas and the wider Youth Games Review Committee, and we’re encouraged that plans are picking up pace as the calendar turns to 2017. There’s no time to waste as we work together to deliver an inspiring Caribbean carnival of sport and culture in seven months’ time.”

A total of 1,300 athletes representing 70 countries are expected to take part in the event, competing in nine sporting disciplines – athletics, aquatics, boxing, cycling (road), judo, rugby sevens, tennis and, for the first time ever in the quadrennial games, beach soccer and beach volleyball. The games are open for young athletes in the Commonwealth of Nations from ages 14-18.

"We were delighted to welcome the review committee and CGF personalities to The Bahamas," said Bahamas Commonwealth Games Association President Wellington Miller. “These games are not only important to The Bahamas but to the Caribbean region as we are one people. The strategic feedback was very constructive and forward thinking as we get set to host a most exciting games in 2017. Notwithstanding a few delays, I wish to reassure my brothers and sisters in the Commonwealth that the games are on, and we look forward to further collaboration with the review committee and the CGF.”

The Nassau-centric games will also mark the first Commonwealth Games to be held in the Caribbean in over 50 years. The last to be held in the region was the 1966 British Empire and Commonwealth Games in Kingston, Jamaica.



