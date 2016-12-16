Popeyes Bahamas Bowl gaining in popularity

With less than a week to go before the third edition of the Popeyes Bahamas Bowl, a poll put out by USA Today shows that the game has jumped up eight spots in terms of bowl games to watch. The Popeyes Bahamas Bowl finished at No. 18 out of the 40 bowl games that will be played next week.

One of the significant changes to this year’s game is that it will be played on December 23 at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, as opposed to its usual Christmas Eve kickoff.

The fact that both schools aren’t regular bowl game participants also makes this game more intriguing than a few others. Old Dominion (9-3) hasn’t played in a bowl game since 1989, and Eastern Michigan (7-5) has never played in a bowl game in program history.

This year’s game marks the second time that the bowl game will be held under the ESPN Events banner. The 2015 game saw a substantial increase in viewership over the inaugural game in 2014, and organizers expect a greater television audience this year.

“It’s amazing that ESPN came in and took over, buying the game,” said bowl founder Lea Miller. “This shows the commitment they have to the country. The bowl comes after the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament and the Atlantis Showcase. It is really a month straight of exposure for the country. No other country in the Caribbean can touch this. All of this is really something that The Bahamas should be proud of.”

Sports Tourism Marketing Director in the Ministry of Tourism Virginia Kelly said the bowl game is expected to be even more successful than the last two editions.

“We expect a bigger crowd and an exciting game. We encourage Bahamians to come out and enjoy a day for family, fun and football. There will be a lot of excitement on the field during game time, but trust me, you don’t want to miss all of the tailgating and half-time activities.”

With the third edition of the Popeyes Bahamas Bowl expected to be viewed in more homes around the world than in years past, National Sports Authority (NSA) General Manager Jeffery Beckles said that he and his crew have worked hard to ensure that the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium looks its best for the big game.

“We took the entire field down, pulled the foundation up and made the necessary corrections,” said Beckles. “We went down 28 inches, took everything out and laid in a new drainage system, a new irrigation system and brand new filtration systems.”

According to Sports Media Watch, the 2015 Christmas Eve match-up, which saw the Western Michigan Broncos top the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders, drew in 2.1 million viewers on ESPN. This year’s game is expected to have an even larger television viewership.



