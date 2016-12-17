Bahamian boxers win big in Barbados

Two Bahamian boxers came up huge this week at the Caribbean Development Boxing Tournament that was staged in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Rashield Williams, the veteran of the pair, won gold in the 69-kilogram (kg) class, while newcomer Davian Smith took bronze in the 81kg class.

The tournament was the fighter’s first step toward qualifying for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

“I just want to give God thanks. I also have to thank the Amatuer Boxing Federation, my coach Valentino Knowles, and working out with FitWithSmith for our conditioning,” Williams said. “We went out there with our game plan to dominate and that’s exactly what we did.”

Williams, who just missed qualifying for the 2016 Olympics, also won the most outstanding boxer award at the event.

As for Smith, this was one of his first major international events. And according to Williams, his teammates performance was really impressive, given the fact that he hasn’t had much experience in the ring.

“He’s a quick learner and a very good fighter, all I had to tell him was to keep on pushing and never give up,” Williams said of Smith.

Fighting on his first national team, Smith said that he was pleased with what he was able to do so early in his amateur career.

“It was a good experience to have some success so early, especially as a new up and coming boxer. I see myself eventually at the top one day,” he said. “I always liked boxing since I was young. I was just too lazy to get fully into it, now I can’t see myself without boxing. One day I was just passing the gym, I saw the coaches, I saw people trying and I just decided to go for it. I haven’t looked back ever since.”

Both fighters currently train under former national team and professional boxer Valentino Knowles and his Aftershock Boxing Club, located at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex.

A total of 17 countries took part in the event, including: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Jamaica, Martinique, St Lucia, St Maarten, Trinidad & Tobago and US Virgin Islands.



