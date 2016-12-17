Got his groove back

New Orleans Pelicans shooting guard Chavano “Buddy” Hield looked a lot like the player he was at the University of Oklahoma in the Pels’ last game against the Indiana Pacers.

Hield put up a career high 21 points on 5-8 shooting from behind the three point line, as the Pelicans knocked off the Pacers 102-95.

Along with his scoring, Hield also racked up five rebounds and two assists in his sixth straight start. He also topped 30 minutes for the third time in that span.

Through those six games, he has averaged 11 points, three rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Hield, who was voted as the best shooter in the 2016 NBA Draft class, was known as a high volume scorer that could fill up that stat sheet in a hurry.

However, his transition to the NBA hasn’t been an easy one, although he says he’s growing more and more into his new role.

"It was a great feeling," said Hield. "This is what I'm supposed to do. That's why they drafted me here. That's why I have to stay locked in and stay focused. It almost felt like back when I was in college. I was really able to lock in and get my shots in rhythm."

Since the return of players like Jrue Holiday and Tyreke Evans to the lineup, Hield has been able to find space on the perimeter. Nine of Holiday’s assists came on baskets by either Hield or superstar forward Anthony Davis.

"I'm playing around good players," Hield said. "Davis, Holiday, Solomon (Hill) and all those guys help me. They find me in good spots. They do the little things to get me up and get me going."

Since joining the starting lineup, Hield has also tightened up on the defensive end as well. In those early games, he struggled to keep his man in front of him and was late on a lot of help situations.

On Thursday, he held sharpshooter C.J. Miles to just five points on 1-9 shooting from the field.

“I thought Buddy did a good job. I thought it was his best defensive game," said Gentry. "I thought he did a great job fighting over screens. Everything with him is a learning process. The thing that I like about him most is he listens to everything you say and then he tries to do it the very next day.

"I thought he had a good day and he's getting better. That's what you want."

On the season, Hield is currently averaging 8.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.



