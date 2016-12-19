Vilmar suffers knee injury in season opener for Paul VI

What was supposed to be a grand coming out party for Abaco native D’Andre Vilmar turned grim quickly as the 6-foot-4 guard suffered a knee injury just three minutes into Paul VI High School’s season opener against Timber Creek High School in Haddon Township, New Jersey.

Vilmar, who was touted as a player to watch all week by numerous media outlets, scored five quick points to start the game, but appeared to hyperextend his knee at the 5:16 mark of the opening quarter. He never returned.

Timber Creek went on to win the Jimmy V Classic, knocking off Paul VI High School, 65-43. Senior guard Maurice Murray had a game-high 32 points in the win for Timber Creek.

After the game, second-year coach at Paul VI Osman Bangura didn’t have much to say about Vilmar’s injury, only that they’ll monitor it and see how he progresses.

Vilmar is considered one of the top two-way players in that region, and his Paul VI Eagles squad was ranked No. 4 in the South Jersey Preseason Top 25.

Earlier in the month, Vilmar revealed that he had already received offers from Oklahoma, Long Beach State and Buffalo. He also explained his decision to move from Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Paul VI High School this semester.

In Philadelphia, Vilmar helped Roman Catholic win two consecutive Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) Class 4A titles.

“At Roman, our head coach retired, a lot of players left and it just wasn’t going to feel the same,” Vilmar said before the game against Timber Creek. “The host family I live with, their son came to Paul VI with me. My parents think it’s a good move, my aunt and I have been talking about it a whole lot, my AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) coach thinks it’s a good fit so I’m ready. I feel like with a new scenery, I’m going to get to play my game and be more free to do the things I know I can do and the things everybody else in my circle knows I can do. It’s going to be a great year and I feel like we can make a run. We can really make some noise in South Jersey.”

Last season, the Eagles finished with a 14-13 win/loss record and lost in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) state tournament.

Along with the major National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I offers, Vilmar has also garnered interest from schools like La Salle and Iona.



