Six teams win Fr. Marcian titles for the first time

One of the longest running basketball tournaments in The Bahamas wrapped up over the weekend at Kendal G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium.

The 31st Fr. Marcian Peters Basketball Tournament featured some of the top primary, junior and intermediate girls’ and boys’ teams in the country, along with some of the top senior girls’ teams.

In one of the more hotly contested divisions, the junior boys, the Doris Johnson Mystic Marlins knocked off the D.W. Davis Royals, 33-23, to win the first Fr. Marcian title in program history. The game was knotted at 12 at the half, but the Marlins forced several turnovers in the second half that they quickly converted into points on the other end of the floor. Cardio Woodside led the Marlins with a game-high 12 points. Donald Hanna chipped in with seven, and Tevon Dill added six.

“We tried our best to put a lot of pressure on the ball,” said Marlins’ Head Coach Denycko Bowles. “We tried to keep them off balanced and capitalize offensively to get as much as we could out of the running time. That was our game plan going in, and I think the guys really executed well.”

According to Bowles and several other coaches in the tournament, a greater focus needs to be placed on the junior boys’ division, seeing that those players will have to be team leaders in a year or two.

“If you look around, almost everything is geared toward either senior boys or senior girls in the country,” Bowles said. “We just need a whole lot more development stuff and more live games. Practicing with them just isn’t enough. They need continuous play time to develop at that level, especially if they are going to be team leaders by the next school year or the year after.”

The S.C. McPherson Sharks junior girls won 14-12 over longtime rival H.O. Nash. They got a pair of clutch free throws from Michelle Butler to seal the win. Butler finished with five points in the game. For her effort, she was named the division’s most valuable player (MVP).

In intermediate boys’ division, the C.C. Sweeting Cobras pulled away late to beat Jordan Prince William, 31-25.

Joshua Anderson led the way for the Cobras with 11 points, Joshua Forbes had eight and Andre Thompson chipped in with seven points and 10 rebounds.

In the senior girls’ division, the Harbour Island Cougars took down Teleos Christian Academy, 13-12. Breontae Bullard scored five points, while Shantia Black and Tachante Johnson scored four points each in the win.

In primary school action, the Woodcock Hurricanes came from behind to beat the St. Cecilia’s Strikers, 24-21, and the Kingsway Academy primary boys scored a close 19-18 decision over Harbour Island.



