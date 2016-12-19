Major victorious in return to the ring

Bahamian boxers won three of the four fights at this past weekend’s Caribbean Boxing Showdown that was staged at Kendal G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium.

In the main event, Meacher “Major Pain” Major defeated Puerto Rican Roberto Acevedo to remain undefeated on home soil. Acevedo failed to answer the bell for the third round. The fight was Major’s second since returning from a severe foot injury he suffered back in 2014 in a fight against Brazilian Roger Rosa.

“First off, I have to give God all the glory for the opportunity I was given to be successful,” said Major after the fight. “It was great to get another win at home in front of my family, friends and fight fans. I trained for this fight as if it was my last.”

To prepare for the fight, Major trained with longtime coach and Champion Amateur Boxing Club (CABC) Head Coach Ray Minus Jr. The fight was more technical in the opening rounds, but as time passed, both fighters opened up and let their hands fly.

“My approach was different. Some days I even trained up to three times a day. I knew that since I was coming off of a win in my last fight, this one was going to be a lot tougher, so we wanted to ensure we were fully prepared. I also want to thank my sponsors, The Sports Solution, Buttons

Formal Wear and TAB Therapy Studio for supporting me.”

A couple of other Bahamians had impressive performances as well.

Lightweight Lester Brown remained undefeated, taking a 2-1 split decision over Haitian boxer Pierre Enabe. Although Brown appeared to be the sharper fighter throughout the match, after the fight he said he wasn’t overly excited about his performance. However, he was still pleased to get a win.

“To be honest, I would say this was like a ‘C’ performance for me. I could have fought way better,” he said. “He is a very good fighter, and I am happy that I fought him. I gained a lot of experience and I was happy to get the win in front of the home crowd. I’m looking to get back in the gym. I recently got a promoter in Florida, so I’m looking to travel around the United States and get some more fights on my record. I also hope to get another fight in The Bahamas real soon.”

The highlight of the night came in the heavyweight division. Bahamian Bernard Rolle knocked out Ducas Delian, of Haiti, in the opening round of their fight.

Haiti’s only win of the night came in a lightweight bout between Bahamian Ivan Moxey and Haitian Remy Felisier.



