Beach soccer boys celebrate Christmas with disadvantaged students

The Bahamas’ National Beach Soccer Team recently took some time out of its busy training schedule to celebrate Christmas with more than 40 students with Down Syndrome, and other developmental challenges and disabilities.

Clad in Team Bahamas jerseys, elf hats and reindeer antlers, the beach soccer players arrived at the Down Syndrome Center on Village Road with high energy and gifts for each of the students. After exchanging several high fives and hugs, the students were ready to learn some beach soccer skills. They were taught tricks and tips from some of The Bahamas’ top beach soccer stars.

“It was an honor for us to spend time with these amazing kids and adults. We wanted to not only have some fun with them this holiday season, but also show them that there are no limits to what they can do or achieve. They all had smiles on their faces and really enjoyed playing soccer with us. Honestly, I think we learned more from them than what they learned from us,” said Gavin Christie, captain of The Bahamas Beach Soccer Team.

The Bahamas Down Syndrome & Friends Center is a learning facility for children and adults with Down Syndrome and other disabilities. The center currently facilitates 44 adults and children.

“We want to say thanks to the beach soccer team for being a part of our Christmas celebration. We are so grateful to them and to the entire community for seeing how special our kids are and that they do have a purpose and are valued,” said Cheryl Newell, President of the Bahamas Down Syndrome Association.

The Bahamas Football Association (BFA) and the FIFA (International Federation of Association Football) Beach Soccer World Cup 2017 Local Organizing Committee (LOC) partnered with the Bahamas Down Syndrome Association to plan the Christmas party. The students were treated to a fun day of soccer, games, bouncing castle, pizza, cake and gifts. Each student received a Team Bahamas soccer jersey. The team also donated several soccer balls to the center for its Saturday soccer program.

All of the students, their teachers and their families, will attend the upcoming FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Bahamas 2017 as special guests of The Bahamas National Beach Soccer Team. The event is scheduled for April 27 – May 7, at the BFA’s Beach Soccer and Futsal Facility at the foot of the Sir Sidney Poitier Bridge in Nassau.



