Bain falls in quarters at Junior Orange Bowl

Bahamian Jacobi Bain saw his run at a title to close out the year come to an abrupt end over the weekend.

Bain fell in the boys’ 14s singles quarter-finals of the 55th Junior Orange Bowl International in Coral Gables, Florida, USA, over the weekend. He lost in a marathon match, dropping a three-setter to American Alex Lee, 4-6, 7-6(5) and 6-3.

Bain carried the number two seeded player all the way to a decisive third set before losing. The match lasted for more than three hours.

He came back in the consolation round on Monday, and fell to Xaiofel Wang, of China, also in three sets. Bain dropped that match, in another marathon battle, 6-1, 4-6 and 14-12. Chinese player Wang won the Junior Orange Bowl Boys 12s title this year.

As for Bain, he will be home here in The Bahamas for a few weeks to rest and relax over the Christmas holidays before heading to Europe to play in category one tennis Europe events.

In three recent tennis tournaments in the United States, Bain made the final of each, but lost all three matches. He fell in the final of the NGTA (Next Generation Tennis Academy) Level 6 Tournament to American Toby Kodat, 6-2 and 6-4; was dropped in the final of the Bangoura's Junior Classic Level 7 Tournament by Mikkel Baumann, of Norway, after withdrawing; and fell in the final of the Goblin Cup Level 6 Boys 16s International Tournament to the number one seeded player, American David Ojeda-Forigua, 1-6, 7-6(4) and 10-8.

Bain is looking to continue his progression as a young tennis player. He played in seven tournaments throughout Europe this past summer, moving up over 600 points in the Tennis Europe Rankings for under-14 boys.

Bain, 13, is now tied with eight others as the number 152nd ranked player in the world in the under-14 category. He played in 23 matches in singles in Europe, compiling a 14-9 win/loss record. He was 12-6 in doubles. He was constantly on the move this year, playing in France, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Austria and Germany, in 14s and 16s singles and doubles; and is the highest ranked Bahamian in both age groups worldwide.

At the beginning of the year, he intends to return to Europe to take part in the Les Petits As Junior Tennis Tournament in Tarbes, France.



