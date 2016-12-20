Rolle to represent the country at Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic again

Bahamian Georgette Rolle is clearing her teaching calendar and focusing on her own game for the next month. She’s determined to make her appearance in the 2017 Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic her best yet.

Rolle, 31, survived gusting winds and an injured finger to win the Bahamas Golf Federation’s (BGF) LPGA Qualifier on Sunday at the Ocean Club Golf Course on Paradise Island, defeating Raquel Riley by seven strokes. With a two-day aggregate score of 159, Rolle, a teaching professional at the BGF’s Driving Range, earned The Bahamas’ exemption into the 108-player field that gathers January 23-29, 2017, at the Ocean Club.

It will be the fourth straight that Rolle will play in the season-opening event on the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour.

“It was a long two days. I’m happy to get through it,” said Rolle. “I’ve been extremely lucky to have done this a few times now, and I’m excited to see if I can make a better effort this year. It’s something I’m going to focus on this next month.”

Rolle shot an 80 and a 79 during the blustery qualifier, but she knows she will have to score much better to make the cut for the first time. In an effort to achieve that goal, she plans to work on her game solely leading up to the tournament.

“I have to do something different if I want to make this the year I play all four rounds,” she said. “I really want to see a different result. I’ve got to get it done.”

Rolle will be among 108 players competing in the fifth edition of the Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic, which offers a purse of $1.4 million and is the opening event of the LPGA season. Hyo Joo Kim, of South Korea, is the defending champion, capturing her third LPGA Tour title with a final round 7-under-par 66 and 18-under 274 total, to defeat American Stacy Lewis; Anna Nordqvist, of Sweden; and 2015 champion Sei Young Kim, of South Korea, by two strokes.

“On behalf of the Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic, we welcome Georgette to the field once again,” said Tournament Director Emily Norell. “Having the opportunity to represent The Bahamas and competing at the highest level on your home course is a major accomplishment. This will be Georgette’s fourth year participating, and we look forward to watching her.”

For more tournament information, the public is asked to contact the tournament office at (242) 677-6470 or visit the event’s website at www.puresilkbahamasclassic.com.



