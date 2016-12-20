‘Tum Tum’ and Spartans continue to struggle

Bahamian Lourawls “Tum Tum” Nairn Jr. and the Michigan State Spartans continue to struggle, falling to the Northeastern Huskies over the weekend, 81-73.

Nairn, who is averaging 3.6 points, 4.7 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game went scoreless in 21 minutes of play against the Huskies on Sunday. He was 0-for-2 from the floor, didn’t score, had one assist, one rebound and one steal. The junior point guard also turned the ball over twice, and his Spartans fell to 7-5. The loss against the Huskies was their first home loss.

Playing without freshman standout Miles Bridges, who missed his fourth straight game with a left ankle injury, the Spartans let the game get away from them from the three-point line. Northeastern (6-5) went 11-for-23 from distance, while the Spartans were only 5-for-16.

The Spartans will end their five-game homestand tomorrow night when they host Oakland University in East Lansing, Michigan. That will be their final game before starting Big Ten play.

Other Bahamians saw action in college basketball over the weekend too.

Tavario Miller and the Texas A&M Aggies (7-3) fell to No. 19 Arizona (10-2), 67-63, on Saturday.

Miller had just two rebounds in four minutes of play. He finished 0-for-2 from the floor, and was scoreless.

Michael Carey and the Wagner College Seahawks fell to Providence College, 76-54. Carey struggled, shooting just 1-for-7 from the floor. He finished with just two points, seven rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes of play. Wagner has a 3-6 win/loss record overall, and will play its next game against the College of Staten Island on Thursday on Staten Island, New York.

Also on Saturday, Dwight Coleby and the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks (10-1) easily defeated the Davidson Wildcats (5-4), 89-71. Coleby is not 100 percent after coming off successive knee injuries, and has played sparingly this season. He was not in the line-up on Saturday night. The junior forward is averaging 1.5 points and 2.3 rebounds in limited time this season.

“He is actually structurally healthy. He had ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) surgery about 14 months ago, plenty of time (to heal). Structurally he is fine, but from a rehab standpoint, strength standpoint, explosion standpoint, he has not been able to recover. I hate it for him. He’s a great kid, but he’s probably 75 or 80 percent,” said Kansas’ Head Coach Bill Self about Coleby. “We are not putting him at risk putting him out there, but he drags his leg. You can see it as he plays. He can’t let it go. Maybe by February he’ll be better. Barring something unforseen, I don’t see him getting the explosion back this year as what he had before. That’s not uncommon. You’ve heard of microfracture knee surgeries people have. A lot of times it’s two or three years later. It happens differently with some kids.”

Bahamian female collegiate player at Texas Lashann Higgs saw limited action against the UT San Antonio (University of Texas at San Antonio) Roadrunners on Saturday. In just five minutes of play, she was 0-for-1 from the field with a rebound, and finished scoreless. The No. 16 Texas Longhorns won the game easily, 76-43. They have a 5-4 win/loss record, and will host the New Orleans Privateers this evening.

Sophomore guard Higgs is averaging 6.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game for the Longhorns this season.



