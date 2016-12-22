Ayton shines at City of Palms Tournament

ESPN top recruit in the high school Class of 2017 DeAndre Ayton continues to prove why he’s considered the best high school player in the nation. This time, the 7-foot center put together two strong performances at the City of Palms Tournament, which featured some of the best players in both the 2017 and 2018 senior classes.

Ayton’s first test came on Monday against Westtown School (Philadelphia), which boasts big man Mohamed Bamba. Ayton finished that game with 13 points and 13 rebounds for Hillcrest Prep Academy.

On Tuesday, the Arizona signee took on St. Anthony (San Antonio) and finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds on 5-for-8 shooting from the field.

During the games, Ayton showed a wide variety of offensive moves, from low post hooks to mid-range jumpers. He also showed his defensive prowess by coming up with more than two blocks in each game.

Despite his strong play so far this season, Ayton said after his last game, there are still some adjustments he wants to make before he laces up his sneakers for the Arizona Wildcats next fall.

“The word is that I have no motor, so I guess I have to work on my conditioning and continue to get in better shape,” he said. “I also want to work on my ability to put the ball on the floor, especially in the open court. Sometimes when I get the ball on a rebound, I want to be able to push the ball up the floor myself without always having to look for the point guard... just to be able to push the ball when I have the opportunity.”

Ayton surprised the grassroots basketball world when he committed early to Arizona, overlooking a number of offers from powerhouses like Kentucky and Kansas.

“There’s not much history at Arizona,” he said. “ I want to get them to the national championship or the final four... just to help them make history. I felt like they really wanted me.”

According to Ayton, he’s trying to mold his game after current Arizona Wildcats player Lauri Markkanen.

That seven-footer from Finland is averaging 16.1 points per game while shooting 44 percent from behind the three-point line for the Wildcats.



