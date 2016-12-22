Athletes shine bright at national judo/archery tournament

Over 70 athletes from New Providence, Abaco and Freeport, Grand Bahama competed over the weekend at the country’s first ever judo and archery national tournament.

The inaugural event was designed as a qualifying event for local athletes ahead of several regional tournaments that will be held next year, including the 2017 CARIFTA Judo Championships and the Commonwealth Youth Games. The 6th Commonwealth Youth Games is set to be hosted in New Providence, The Bahamas, from July 19-23, 2017.

"This was our first national tournament and we had 26 athletes, which was a good start,” said Bahamas Archery Federation (BAF) President David Rahming. “It was well attended and well ran. It had a few hiccups but they will be ironed out as we move forward with the sport."

For the first time in its history, the Bahamas Judo Federation (BJF) was able to match up New Providence athletes against those from the Family Islands in a national tournament. The results of the judo portion will be used to help select the team that will represent The Bahamas at the upcoming CARIFTA Championships and Commonwealth Youth Games. A total 46 athletes vied for spots on those teams.

“We are delighted by the performances and we are on track to have a medal-winning performance at CARIFTA,” said Bahamas Judo Federation (BJF) President D’Arcy Rahming Sr. “Over the past few years, Bahamian judo has emerged from decades of relative obscurity, with both junior and senior team members securing high-level medals in international competition. We have a good strong team that’s getting better all the time.”

Rahming Sr. added that new members are constantly being added to the program, and that the sport is gaining a lot of popularity locally.

“As well as helping people to stay fit and healthy, judo also provides a positive focus for the younger generation, with core values such as commitment, perseverance and respect,” he said. “Our competitors are from all walks of life, and we hope that with more success on a global level, local interest in the sport will continue to grow and we will be able to have a positive effect on the youth moving forward.”

On Saturday, Javon Bethel won the male 60 kilogram (kg.) class, Dre Hall took the 73 kg. class, Kentico Forbes won the 90 kg. division and Daleon Sweeting took the 90-plus kg. class.

In women’s action, Jasmine Russell took the 48 kg. division, Taryn Butler won the 57 kg. class, Raven Pennerman took the 70 kg. class, and Kara Hanna won the 70-plus kg. division.

As for the archers, Sophia Briard took the 7-9 mixed division, Samuel Albury won the 11-13 boys division, Nehijah Larrimore took the 13-14 boys class and Isaac Poitier won the 13-15 cadets division.



