Young Bahamians get a taste of American football

Keeping consistent with their plan of developing the sport of American football locally, starting at the youth level, organizers of the Popeyes Bahamas Bowl held their third annual youth clinic yesterday, ahead of the big game on Friday.

Over 70 kids from around the island took part in the clinic, which was held at the Roscow A.L. Davies Soccer Field inside the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex. The participants were educated on the basic fundamentals of the game of American football, and skill development, by the collegiate players and coaches from this year’s Popeyes Bahamas Bowl participants, Old Dominion University and Eastern Michigan.

Representatives from the Commonwealth American Football League (CAFL), a local American football body, were also present for the clinic, and it was staged in conjunction with USA Football.

“I think the Bahamas Bowl has done a great job so far. This is the third year that I have been able to come over here and work with the kids,” said Chris Merritt, head football coach at Columbus High School and master trainer at USA Football, the governing body of American football in the United States. “The kids have been really receptive as we continue to try and introduce the sport of American football to them. Hopefully it gains traction and draws interest in what they want to do. Every year I wish I could take a couple of these kids back. Their athletic abilities are great, and that’s something that Bahamian athletes are known for.”

Sports Tourism Marketing Director in the Ministry of Tourism Virginia Kelly said the opportunity for Bahamian children to learn techniques from professional coaches speaks to the Popeyes Bahamas Bowl’s commitment to building the sport in the country.

“This is a great opportunity for our young people to learn more about American football,” she said. “They had an opportunity to see and hear first-hand how sports can play a major role in learning self-discipline and put them on the path to receiving a college education.”

All registered participants received a T-shirt and ticket vouchers for the Popeyes Bahamas Bowl. The 3rd Annual Popeyes Bahamas Bowl is set for Friday December 23 at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, starting at 1 p.m.

In this year’s game, the Old Dominion Monarchs will take on the Eastern Michigan Eagles. The game marks Old Dominion’s first bowl experience and the second for Eastern Michigan.

Tickets for the bowl game are currently on sale at the stadium and online at the website NSA-Bahamas.com. Prices range from $10-30.



