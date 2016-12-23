New field at TAR Stadium draws rave reviews

Along with the actual in-game highlights today, one of the things that’s projected to stand out most about this year’s Popeyes Bahamas Bowl is the newly designed infield at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium. It was constructed and is being maintained by the National Sports Authority (NSA). Headlining the list of repairs made to the stadium over the past few months is the installation of a Celebration Bermuda Field.

Celebration is a deep

blue-green Bermuda grass that has finished atop numerous university research studies for wear, tolerance and recovery.

“I have to give a big ‘shout-out’ to the NSA. Lynden Maycock, who is the chairman, and manager Jeffrey Beckles put together a world class field,” said Popeyes Bahamas Bowl Executive Director Richard Giannini. “The field makes all the difference in the world. We’re expecting to have one of the best-stained grass fields, probably as good as any place in America. You have to be proud of that, and I thank them for coming through.”

To go along with the new grass, the NSA also laid in a new drainage system on the field, and added new irrigation and filtration systems.

“A huge thank you to the NSA for the field. We are so excited to showcase the new field on ESPN. This is huge for the country,” said Popeyes Bahamas Bowl Founder Lea Miller.

Both teams had an opportunity to get in a practice session on the field this week, and both sides, along with the game’s out-of-town organizers, had rave reviews about the newly upgraded facility.

“The stadium was awesome,” Old Dominion offensive coordinator Brian Scott said. “What a set-up! They just put in a brand new Bermuda grass field that is unbelievable... probably as good of a grass field I’ve ever played on. It was like playing on a real nice golf course, playing on the fairway, it’s that nice. The stadium is a really good set-up.”

With over 2 million viewers expected to watch this year’s game on television, the new field could attract other events to The Bahamas.

“We at the NSA have really enjoyed the partnership we’ve had with the Popeyes Bahamas Bowl over the past three years,” said NSA General Manager Jeffrey Beckles. “There may be stadiums around America that may be larger than ours, but I can assure that no one executes an event like The Bahamas. Every time we have been able to host this event, we’ve been able to live up to the commitment that every time you come, you will be in for a better experience. We are really excited about debuting the field and we are excited to be a part of the third Popeyes Bahamas Bowl.”

The game kicks off at 1 p.m. today at Thomas A Robinson National Stadium.



