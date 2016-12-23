Date:
Tabernacle wins 10th straight GBSSAA senior girls softball title

  • The Tabernacle Baptist Falcons senior girls softball team won a 10th straight GBSSAA title. They outlasted the Bishop Michael Eldon Warriors in the championship game, 14-8. Photos courtesy of the GBSSAA


Published: Dec 23, 2016

Celebrating championships with sighs of relief rather than screams of joy has, in recent times, been an annual tradition for the Tabernacle Baptist Falcons senior girls’ softball team.

The program, burdened by sky-high expectations at the peak of its dynasty, won a record nine straight Grand Bahama Secondary Schools Athletic Association (GBSSAA) titles from 2006-2015, and secured a 10th straight last week with a 14-8 victory over the Bishop Michael Eldon Warriors.

It is a remarkable accomplishment by Coach Salaika Williams and the Falcons, and it is the general feeling, particularly among Tabernacle affiliates, that the feat might never be duplicated.

First baseman Talia Vega, hampered with an injured right knee, led the way for Tabernacle with a two-run triple in the third inning. That gave the Falcons an 8-5 lead and they never looked back. Vega finished with that two-run triple in two at-bats and was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Dymond Hinds picked up the win for the Falcons, surrendering nine hits and five earned runs. She struck out one batter.

Raquel Saunders and Tiffany Ritchie both went 2-for-3 with a triple each for the Warriors.

CARIFTA athlete Quanisha Marshall was tagged with the loss after giving up five runs and five hits. She recorded five strikeouts.

 


