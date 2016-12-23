What could be the biggest American football game ever played in The Bahamas, kicks off today at 1 p.m. at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.

The third edition of the Popeyes Bahamas Bowl features the Eastern Michigan Eagles and the Old Dominion Monarchs, and the game will be televised live on ESPN.

For Old Dominion, this will be their first time playing in a bowl game, while the Eagles have broken a 29-year bowl-less streak.

Both teams and coaches gave their final thoughts on the game yesterday, a day before taking to the field for battle. The trophy has been renamed the Prime Minister’s Trophy by bowl organizers.

The Monarchs come into today’s game with a 9-3 overall win/loss record, behind a 7-1 Conference USA mark.

“We have been having a life-changing experience ever since the plane landed,” said Old Dominion Head Coach Bobby Wilder. “It has been a remarkable season for a group of young men that were predicted to finish at the bottom of our conference. We are only eight years old as a program, and if we can go 1-0 tomorrow, we can win 10 games, something that is extremely tough to do. It’s all going to come down to execution out there. Both teams want to be here. Both teams come into this game playing well and both teams will be locked in. I think things will come down to the final minutes.”

The Eagles managed to build a 7-5 record, its first winning season since 1995 and the most wins for its program since 1989.

“We are excited to be here and have an opportunity to play in this bowl game in The Bahamas,” said Eastern Michigan Head Coach Chris Creighton. “We set our goal last year, and the journey has been long, but to be able to be chosen to be here means a lot to our time. After a 2-10 season two years ago, our athletic department believed in our team and went out and got them passports, saying that they knew we would get to a bowl game, and it’s a possibility that it could be the Bahamas Bowl. We are playing a great opponent and we are really excited to be going up against them.”

Although the game doesn’t kick off until 1 p.m., tailgating activities begin from 10 a.m. around the venue.



