CGF announces lineups for upcoming games

With the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) just a matter of months away, the 48 international sides invited to compete at the games were unveiled yesterday.

The 2017 CYG will be hosted in New Providence from July 19 to 23.

The record setting line-up will provide over 300 hundred young athletes from around the commonwealth an opportunity to compete in rugby sevens, and for the first time ever, beach volleyball and beach soccer.

The men's beach volleyball tournament will feature Australia, Cyprus, England, Ghana, Jamaica, Kenya, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, St. Lucia, South Africa and Trinidad and Tobago.

Contesting the women's competition will be Australia, Bahamas, Cameroon, England, Jamaica, Kenya, New Zealand, Nigeria, St. Lucia, Scotland, Trinidad and Tobago and Vanuatu.

"Some of the Commonwealth's finest beachside settings will be the sporting stage for beach volleyball when our exciting and engaging sport is presented for the first time ever at the Bahamas 2017 CYG," said Ary Graca, President of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB). "It's such an exciting time globally for this fast-paced and fast-growing sport and I have every confidence that fans will welcome its addition to the program."

As for the beach soccer portion of the games, that was confirmed on the Bahamas 2017 program as an additional team sport in June of this year.

The addition of beach soccer was a special request by The Bahamas in an effort to build on the country's strengths as a global host destination for the fast growing sporting discipline.

The beach soccer portion will follow shortly after the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, which is also scheduled to be held in the capital.

The Bahamas, Ghana, Nigeria, Papua New Guinea, South Africa and Trinidad and Tobago will compete in men's beach soccer, while Australia, Canada, Papua New Guinea, South Africa, Trinidad and Tobago and Wales will compete in women's action.

"Hot on the heels of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in The Bahamas in spring 2017, I can think of no better legacy for our proud Caribbean hosts than showcasing this diverse and dynamic sport for the first time ever as part of the Bahamas' largest -ever multi-sport event," said Kasra Haghighi, FIFA's beach soccer competition manager. "It is the first time that beach soccer is on the CYG sports program and we look forward to seeing the Commonwealth's finest young beach soccer players go for gold."

Commonwealth games Associations from the selected nations and territories now have until January 15 to confirm whether or not they will take up their allocated slots.

"We're thrilled to unveil the Commonwealth nations and territories teams invited to compete in one of the world's greatest international multi-sport competitions for young athletes," said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Commonwealth Games Federation David Grevemburg.

Athletes will compete in nine disciplines at the CYG, including boxing, rugby sevens, swimming, athletics, tennis, road cycling, beach volleyball and beach soccer.



