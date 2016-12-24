Bowl a smash!

Thousands of football fans, both local and international, flocked to the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium yesterday for the third annual Popeyes Bahamas Bowl.

Although there has been no official count issued as yet, this year's game easily surpassed the previous two in terms of attendance.

The action on the field was also a bit more gritty than ºthe previous two games as well.

Both sides gave up very little on defense, which was a huge difference from the other games, that turned into shootouts late.

Despite the tight defense, Old Dominion managed to squeeze out a 24-20 win over Eastern Michigan to capture the first bowl title in the program's history.

The Monarch's went into yesterday's game with a 9-3 overall win/loss record, with a 7-1 Conference USA mark.

ODU got on the board first on a 34-yard field goal by Brad Davis (3-0).

With just over 13 minutes left in the first quarter,Vince Calhoun came up with the first interception of the game for the Monarchs. However, the possession was short-lived, as Eastern Michigan's Brogan Roback came up with an interception of his own with 10 minutes left in the first. Neither team was able to score off the turnovers.

On the following ODU possession, David Washington finished off a six play, 80-yard drive with the games first touchdown, a 47-yard bomb to Zach Pascal.

The Monarchs then converted on the extra point attempt to go up 10-0.

Although the Eagles took several shots at the end zone in the second quarter, they weren't able to get on the board before halftime.

However, the Eagles struck quickly in the third quarter, scoring on a five-yard pass to Sergio Bailey (10-7).

Shortly after the Eagles touchdown, the Monarchs responded with one of their own. Washington connected on his second touchdown of the game, this time on a 31-yard pass to Travis Fulgham (17-7).

The Eagles quickly answered with another five-yard touchdown, a short pass to John Niupalau (17-14). They went on to even things up later in the period on a 24-yard field goal by Paul Fricano (17-17).

With 12:56 to go in the game, Johnathan Duhart caught what turned out to be the game winning touchdown on a five-yard pass from Washington, which his third of the game.

Over 2 million viewers were projected to watch yesterday's game, which was televised live on ESPN.



