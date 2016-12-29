‘Tum Tum’ comes up huge for the Spartans

Despite the fact that Lourawls “Tum Tum” Nairn Jr. was forced to wear a walking boot for precautionary reasons earlier this week, the junior guard still gave a valiant effort off the bench on Wednesday night in Michigan State’s 75-74 overtime win over Minnesota.

Nairn was taken out of the starting line-up on Saturday by Head Coach Tom Izzo, because he was experiencing some stiffness in his left foot. Nairn was forced to miss a number of games last season with plantar fasciitis, a nagging foot injury that re-occurs sporadically.

However, that was in his right foot.

Against Minnesota, Nairn scored 13 points on 5-for-11 shooting from the field, including 2-for-3 from behind the three-point line, in 29 minutes of action. He also pulled down four rebounds and handed out three assists, in what was easily his best all-around game since the Michigan State Spartans trip to New Providence for the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament last month.

Senior guard Alvin Ellis III had a pair of free throws with 10.6 seconds left to seal the comeback win for the Spartans. The Minnesota Gophers led by double digits throughout most of the second half, until Nairn, freshman Nick Ward and Ellis spurred the comeback.

Along with Nairn, the Spartans have also dealt with injuries to two of their star players - Eron Harris and Miles Bridges.

“We all needed to see it, because every game, every possession matters in the Big Ten,” said Nairn, who tied a career-high in points with his 13. “For us, it’s just sticking together and understanding the margin for error is really, really small.”

Ward scored 13 of his game-high 22 points in the second half for Michigan State, and Nate Mason led four Gophers in double figures with 18.

The Spartans (9-5, 1-0 Big Ten) will look to keep the momentum going when they host Northwestern University on Friday. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Nairn is currently averaging four points, 4.3 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game. It’s still not confirmed that Nairn will return to the starting line-up for their next game.



