Bahamian DeAndre Ayton was a runaway choice for The Nassau Guardian’s Junior Male Athlete of the Year honor, winning unanimously with 30 points over a talented field of athletes.

Ayton was simply dominant this year, averaging a double-double in 20-plus games for the Hillcrest Prep Bruins. Last year, he earned the distinction as the No. 1 prospect in the ESPN Class of 2017, and he lived up to that billing this year, leading the Bruins to a number of wins in the various tournaments he played in.

In the recently completed City of Palms Tournament, in Fort Myers, Florida, Ayton had two very strong performances against some of the best high school players in the United States. In their first game, he had 13 points and 13 rebounds against big man Mohamed Bamba and Westtown School, out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In their second game of the mini tournament, Ayton dropped in 15 points and 10 rebounds on 5-for-8 shooting from the field against St. Anthony out of San Antonio, Texas. He has been a double-double machine for the Bruins since transfering there from Balboa City School in San Diego, California, three years ago.

In his first season with Hillcrest, the seven-footer from The Bahamas averaged 21.1 and 16 rebounds in 22 games for the Bruins. Since then, he has been just as effective, leading to him being tabbed as the No. 1 prospect in the ESPN Class of 2017. He is regarded as a big man with a wide variety of offensive moves, from low post hooks to mid-range jumpers. He is also a dominant defensive player.

Ayton surprised the grassroots basketball world when he committed early to Arizona, overlooking a number of offers from powerhouses such as Kentucky and Kansas. He signed his letter of intent in November, and with his skillset, is considered a likely “one and done” as far as collegiate basketball is concerned. His intention is to transform the Arizona Wildcats into an immediate powerhouse in men’s college basketball when he joins their program next season, and could very well be a very high draft pick in the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) Draft in two years’ time.

Ayton was a unanimous choice for the honor, but there was so much talent among Bahamian junior male athletes this year, that the next eight on The Nassau Guardian’s list were separated by just eight points.

Freeport native Benjamin Najman finished second behind Ayton with 18 points. He was spectacular this year, breaking the junior national mark in the 5,000 meters (m) by nearly half of a minute, and coming close to breaking David Bell’s junior national mark in the 1,500m. He went to CARIFTA, and won gold for The Bahamas in the former, in one of the most unusual races ever at the junior regional meet.

With an official signaling the bell lap for Najman, Najman stopped running citing that he had already run the required 12 and a half laps. He walked off the track while the other participants circled the track one more time. Video of the race eventually confirmed that Najman had indeed run the 12 and a half laps, and he was declared the winner.

His new national junior record in the event is 14:59.11. He is close to breaking the four-minute mark in the 1,500m, and has run under two minutes in the 800m indoors. Najman is making a name for himself in distance running, and is leading the charge among young athletes in distance running in this country.

Jasrado Chisolm finished third in voting for The Nassau Guardian’s Junior Male Athlete of the Year honor with 17 points. He was one of nine Bahamians playing for Great Britain in the World Baseball Classic’s qualifier in Brooklyn, New York, USA, this year, where they finished second to Israel and just missed qualifying for the 2017 World Baseball Classic.

Chisolm, an 18-year-old shortstop, plays with the Missoula Osprey, an affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks in the minors. He hit .281 with nine home-runs and 37 RBIs in 62 games for the Osprey this year. The Bahamian speedster stole 13 bases in 17 attempts, and had a slugging percentage of .446.

All-around athlete Kendrick Thompson finished fourth in the voting process with 15 points, and high jumper Jyles Etienne finished fifth with 14 points. Both Thompson and Etienne won individual gold medals for The Bahamas at the CARIFTA Games this year.





Junior Male Scores

1st - DeAndre Ayton (Basketball) - 30 points

2nd - Benjamin Najman (Athletics) - 18 points

3rd - Jasrado Chisolm (Baseball) - 17 points

4th - Kendrick Thompson (Athletics) - 15 points

5th - Jyles Etienne (Athletics) - 14 points

6th - Lucius Fox (Baseball) - 13 points

7th - D’Andre Vilmar (Basketball) - 12 points

8th - N’Nhn Fernander (Swimming) - 11 points

9th - Jacobi Bain (Tennis) - 10 points

10th - Dominic Bridgewater (Basketball) - 8 points

11th - Jared Fitzgerald (Swimming) - 6 points

12th - Keanu Pennerman (Athletics) - 4 points

13th - Kevin Major Jr. (Tennis) - 2 points

13th - Nathan Smith (Chess) - 2 points

13th - Denvaughn Whymms (Athletics) - 2 points

16th - Gershwin Greene (Swimming) - 1 point

Honorable mention: Tavonte Mott (Athletics), Adrian Thompson (Basketball) and Kaleel Solomon (Basketball).











