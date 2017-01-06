PharmaChem is the title sponsor for the Dog Days Half Marathon

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama — Grand Bahama’s 3rd Annual Dog Days Half Marathon is set for March 25, 2017, and organizers are excited to announce their first official partner, PharmaChem Co. Ltd. Last year, the event welcomed over 400 runners, both local and international, and this year’s race directors Siobhan Antoni-Bates and Nikki Waugh hope to increase numbers, sponsorships, competition and give it an overall Bahamian flair.

“Our event grew tremendously last year,” said Waugh. “Siobhan and I were overwhelmed by our initial success but to see this growth was incredible. Right now our island needs events like these more than ever and we are thrilled that Corporate Grand Bahama is making it happen for us and our benefactor, the Grand Bahama Humane Society.”

In accomplishing their 2017 goals, PharmaChem has chosen to support the event both financially and through assistance in the corporate challenge and support staff for the race day activities.

“We are honored to have partnered with Dog Days, and have been impressed with all the hard work put in by Nikki and Siobhan. It is inspiring,” said Randy Thompson, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PharmaChem. “We want to do what we can to support them, this event now helps promote our beautiful island internationally while also promoting local businesses, health and fitness, and even a little friendly competition. We look forward to seeing an even bigger turnout and seeing if we can beat our competition in the Corporate Challenge – I am already at the gym daily.”

PharmaChem’s assistance will also allow the duo to take this race to the next level; enabling them to double their winner’s prizes this year.

“We will now offer $1,000 cash prize for the first place male and female half marathoners, $500 for second, and $250 for third,” said Bates. “We want to draw some of the serious runners not only from Florida but from our Family Islands so that we can showcase Grand Bahama’s own half marathon.”

In addition to the prizes, the team will add a real Bahamian flair by having a Junkanoo rush-out at the finish line to congratulate all runners. The race is also being promoted by Active.com, one of the world's most popular sites for running information, news, and results, to help them reach a more international market. Dogs Day is also aligned with Celebration Cruise Lines and Pelican Bay Hotel, who are offering special rates to Dog Days participants.

All money raised are given to the Grand Bahama Humane Society, and Dog Days has now become the organization’s largest annual fundraiser. This year with the impact of Hurricane Matthew, race organizers have also decided to donate some of the proceeds to local Grand Bahama relief efforts.

“We are looking forward to a larger race this year,” noted Waugh. “We hope that this event will help revitalize the much needed tourist economy and remind many why our island is such a great, fun and safe place to race.”

Dog Days Half Marathon was started in 2014 by Siobhan Antoni-Bates and Nikki Waugh, working mothers who wanted more racing opportunities and to support the Grand Bahama Humane Society. The race also has a 10k (kilometer), 5k races and a one-mile fun run/walk for adults, children and, of course, dogs. The event is held annually at Bahamas Adventures in Lucaya, Freeport, Grand Bahama.

For more information, the public can visit the website http://grandbahamadogdayshalfmarathon.com, or check the event’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Dog-Days-Half-Marathon-1552092198388424/



