Education ministry’s Sports Unit donates to two sporting initiatives

The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology’s Sports Unit has stepped up to sponsor both the student run segment of Marathon Bahamas and the Fourteen Clubs Golf Academy.

Senior Education Officer Evon Wisdom presented both entities with checks yesterday on behalf of the government.

The student run segment of Marathon Bahamas is set for Sunday January 15, starting at 6 a.m. The route itself will take athletes around the northern tip of New Providence. There are currently 21 student teams registered to compete. Along with medals for the top finishers, there will be a number of prizes and trophies. The marathon is the featured event of the Sunshine Insurance Race Weekend.

“It is with great pleasure that we present an initiative that was brought to us,” said Wisdom. “This is very personal to me because I’ve lost three women in my life to the initiative that this group aims to accomplish, and that is stopping breast cancer.”

Sunshine Insurance Vice President Shelly Wilson said that she’s pleased the government has decided to support the race and its initiative once again.

“It always gives me great pleasure to salute the students participating in Marathon Bahamas,” she said. “We are in our eighth year, and the student run initiative is in its fifth year. This initiative is near and dear to my heart. So often in this country, we hear about the plight of young Bahamians, so at race weekend, I know that we, in some small, tangible way, are making changes in the lives of young Bahamian men and women. This could not be possible without the support of corporate Bahamas, Scotiabank specifically, helping students with their registration and with the gifts that participants receive.”

Organizer of the Student Run Marathon Bahamas Trevor Strachan also thanked the ministry for the support shown to Bahamian boys and girls.

“We are trying to ensure that our numbers are better than last year,” he said. “There are so many things I want for these young people, and I know we can build through the discipline gained through sports. This is how we fight the crime epidemic, giving the young people self confidence and an avenue to be productive.”

As for the Fourteen Clubs Golf Academy, they received donations from both the government and McDonald’s Restaurants Bahamas Ltd.

McDonalds made a promise to match whatever amount of money the government donates to the program. The donation was made to help raise the awareness of the sport of golf locally.

“We hope that this initiative helps to breed some champions in the future,” said Wisdom.

The Fourteen Clubs Golf Academy is present in several schools in New Providence, and they train at the Bahamas Golf Federation’s (BGF) Golf Course and Practice Facility in the Queen Elizabeth Sports Centre.

“Hopefully this opportunity will not be the only one afforded to the club,” said club coach Marcus Pratt. “Golf is the next thing that needs to happen in schools. With programs like this, the future of our country can learn something new. So far, we have three schools under the ministry, and four other private schools that we are operating in.”

The club provides equipment and training for all students in the program.

“Danbrad Ltd., specifically McDonald’s, has partnered with numerous sporting events in the past to help develop our athletes,” said McDonald’s Marketing Manager Shanendon Cartwright. “We chose golf to help to diversify the sporting landscape locally. The program believes in developing the whole athlete, and we felt that it was very important to jump on board in this endeavor.”

Those seeking more information on the Fourteen Clubs Golf Academy are asked to call 427-4653 or 557-4653. They can also be contacted via e-mail at fourteenclubsgolfacademy@gmail.com.



