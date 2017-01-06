Race for the Cure event gaining popularity locally

The profile of the Susan G. Komen Bahamas 5K Race for the Cure continues to gain popularity locally, as the number of participants continues to grow from year to year.

According to Sunshine Insurance Vice President Shelly Wilson, this year’s race will feature over 1,000 local runners from all around the country. It is set for Saturday January 14, starting at 7 a.m., at Montagu Beach.

“We are very encouraged by the increase in participants in all of the events, especially the half marathon,” she said. “There are a lot of running clubs on the island, and because we support their races, they in turn

support ours. We have grown in terms of local participation, and that involves corporate Bahamas. We see this as a gateway to change Bahamian lifestyles. To commit to run six or seven miles is a gateway to a lifestyle change.”

There’s still a chance left for those who haven’t registered for the 2017 Susan G. Komen race as yet, although the early-bird registration period has already past. Late registration fees are $40 for adults.

Online and mail-in registration is now available at http://marathonbahamas.com. In-person registration is available at the Sunshine Insurance offices (East Shirley Street and Blue Hill Road). The race kicks off at 7 a.m. on January 14 at Montagu Beach and concludes east of the Paradise Island Police Station. Race Village will also be staged at the finish line with vendors, demonstrations and entertainment.

“Registration among locals has always been last minute, but we do not recommend that,” said Wilson.

In a previous interview with The Nassau Guardian, Wilson said the race weekend has become a marquee event on the sports tourism calendar.

“We know that January is a historically low time for tourism here,” she said. “We have hundreds of people from more than 32 countries traveling to The Bahamas. When these people come to run, they’re not staying one day, they’re staying a few days at a time and it gives a nice spike to the industry during the slow period.”

There will be a free shuttle service provided for all participants back to the starting point. All participants will receive a free commemorative T-shirt and backpack, along with their race numbers.

The Susan G. Komen Foundation is working to end breast cancer in the United States and throughout the world by investing more than $790 million in breast cancer research and $1.5 billion in community outreach programs over the past 30 years.



