Marathon Bahamas remains an international attraction

According to Sunshine Insurance Vice President Shelly Wilson, the Marathon Bahamas segment of the company’s race weekend has attracted a substantial amount of international runners to the shores of The Bahamas once again, as the annual event continues to grow from year to year.

The 2017 Marathon Bahamas Road Race is set for Sunday, January 15. The race kicks off at 6 a.m.

In an interview on Wednesday, Wilson said that almost half of the registered Marathon runners are from overseas.

“People that are participating in the marathon usually register ahead of time, seeing that just about 30 percent of the participants this year are tourists,” said Wilson. “Participation in the event has ranged to about 1,000 participants or just over that, and we are well on our way to matching or surpassing that number again this year.

“Since the initial Marathon in 2010, we have grown tremendously, and that’s mostly due to the support we receive from corporate Bahamas, making it possible to get the prizes for the runners and other things.”

Sunday’s marathon consists of a 26.2 mile run with a six-hour time limit. Marathon Bahamas will use the ChampionChip timing system to track the races, as they plan to provide day-of-race results.

“Although there has been an increase in local participants for the half marathon, the full marathon remains dominated by foreigners,” said Wilson. “For this event, we have hundreds of people from different countries traveling to The Bahamas. It has given the country a nice spike during the tourism industry’s slow period.”

The marathon starts at Junkanoo Beach (west of downtown Nassau) heading east through downtown Nassau over the western Paradise Island Bridge and immediately returning over the eastern Paradise Island Bridge. Route continues east to Montagu Beach with a westward turn onto Shirley Street all the way to Cumberland Street north. At Bay Street, the course continues to the west, hugging the northern shores of Cable Beach, Delaporte and West Bay Street with the turnaround ¼-mile west of Compass Point returning to the most eastern entrance to Arawak Cay for an oceanfront finish.

All of the finishers will receive a unique commemorative medal. They’ll also receive a personalized Marathon certificate approximately one week after the event. Online registration for the event closes on January 10.

Platinum sponsors for this year’s event include the Atlantis Resort, FOCOL and BTC.



