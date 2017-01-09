Carey comes up big for Wagner in win over Sacred Heart

Senior guard Michael Carey came up big with 21 points on 7-for-12 shooting from the field in Wagner College’s 75-64 win over Sacred Heart University on Saturday.

The win was a good bounce-back win for the Wagner Seahawks (6-8 win/loss record), as they suffered back-to-back one-point losses in their previous two games.

All of Carey’s points came in the second half, as he pushed to keep Wagner in front, after Sacred Heart cut a double-digit lead to two or three on multiple occasions. Junior guard Corey Henson led the way for Wagner with 24 points.

“It's huge when those two guys play the way they did today,” Seahawks’ Head Coach Bashir Mason said. “It's just so much easier to manage the rest of the players and the whole game when you know what you're getting from Corey and Michael.”

The Seahawks held a 35-31 lead at the half, and went on a 7-0 scoring run coming out of the break. With Wagner up 47-35, the Pioneers began their comeback, scoring 10 points in a row before Carey took over. Carey had an elbow jumper that put the Seahawks ahead 49-45. He followed that up with two free throws and a hard baseline drive for an easy lay-up.

In the second half, Carey shot 7-for-10 from the floor and was 7-for-7 from the free throw line. He also pulled down four rebounds and dished out an assist.

“You have to give him credit,” Sacred Heart Coach Anthony Latina said of Carey. “He made tough shots, shots with a hand in his face, shots that honestly we'll live with him taking.”

Henson handed out seven assists in the game, with several of them to Carey for scores. The 6-foot-3 guard said there’s nothing like playing on the floor when Carey has it going.

“Mike's a veteran guy who has been around the game, and he's someone you can count on,” said Henson. “He takes the pressure off me, and keeps other teams from focusing so much on me.”

Carey also had 21 points on Thursday in Wagner’s 70-69 loss to Fairleigh Dickinson University. He shot 7-for-16 in that game and pulled down a whopping 22 rebounds.

The 6-foot-5 San Jacinto Junior College transfer is currently averaging 11.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game for the Seahawks.

The Seahawks are off until Thursday when they play Bryant University (4-12, 1-3) on the road.



