Charlton, Purdue perform well at Gene Edmonds meet

On the strength of a couple of strong runs by Bahamian Devynne Charlton, and with a few more impressive performances, the Purdue Boilermakers ran away with the overall title at the Gene Edmonds Invitational on Saturday.

Coming back from a lower back injury that she sustained at the end of last year’s indoor season, Charlton, a junior, picked up two victories over the weekend, one in record-breaking time. Charlton won the 60 meters (m) in a new school record of 7.30 seconds, shaving two one hundredths of a second off Savannah Carson’s record. Carson, a senior, was second in 7.39 seconds, and Bahamian Carmiesha Cox, a junior, completed the Purdue sweep, finishing third in 7.49 seconds. Purdue freshman Sekayi Bracey finished fourth, in 7.61 seconds. Charlton ran 7.55 seconds in the heats. Her winning time in the final is currently third best in the nation and the best in the Big Ten Conference.

Charlton came right back in the 60m hurdles, winning that event comfortably in 8.14 seconds. It was another 1-4 Purdue finish as senior Shantyra Delaney was second in 8.60 seconds, Savannah Roberson, a junior, finished third in 8.76 seconds, and freshman Alexis Pierre-Antoine was fourth in 9.03 seconds. Charlton ran 8.36 seconds in the heats. Her winning time in the final ranks second in the country, and tops in the Big Ten.

Overall, they opened their indoor season at home in West Lafayette, Indiana, with 20 first-place finishes, 10 apiece for the men and women.

Cox made sure that she wasn’t going to be left out of first-place finishes on the day as she took the women’s 200m in 24.42 seconds. Tennessee Tech’s sophomore NaAsha Robinson finished second in 24.74 seconds, and Nigeria’s Regina George, running unattached, was third in 25.03 seconds. Charlton was a late scratch from the race.

Bahamian Kinard Rolle, a sophomore, took part in the men’s 400m, and won that event comfortably in 47.89 seconds. It was a 1-4 Purdue finish in that event, as fellow sophomore Shawndail McLaren was second in 48.77 seconds; senior Obokhare Ikpefan finished third in 49.11 seconds; and senior Kyle Webb was fourth in 49.61 seconds. The same quartet came back to take the men’s 4x400m relay in 3:15.27. Western Kentucky finished second in 3:21.25, and Purdue’s ‘B’ team was third in 3:24.00.

Bahamian Keanu Pennerman also took part in the meet this past weekend and collected a third place finish in the men’s 60m. His teammate Malcolm Dotson took the tape in 6.78 seconds. Running unattached, Shane Crawford edged Pennerman for second. Both athletes were timed in 6.80 seconds, but Crawford prevailed via a photo finish. Purdue’s Joshua Ebikwo was fourth in 6.99 seconds. Pennerman’s 60m time ranks 19th in the country.

Pennerman came back in the men’s 200m, where he ran 22.47 seconds for second. Fellow sophomore Dotson completed the double, winning in 21.87 seconds, Justin Veteto, a junior, was third in 22.48 seconds and junior Ebikwo completed the 1-4 finish for Purdue, finishing fourth in 22.73 seconds.

The Boilermakers were challenged by Tennessee Tech, Western Kentucky, Northern Illinois, Ole Miss, IUPUI (Indiana University – Purdue University Indianapolis) and Franklin College at the two-day meet, and emerged victorious, winning 20 events in the meet’s 20th consecutive year.

The Boilermakers will be back in action next week with a trip to Bloomington, Indiana, to take on the Indiana Hoosiers in the annual Purdue vs. Indiana dual meet.



