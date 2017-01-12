Strides for Hope coming for Marathon Bahamas

A total of 21 Strides for Hope members will be traveling to The Bahamas to participate in the eighth Annual Sunshine Insurance Marathon Bahamas (SIMB), set for Sunday, January 15, beginning at Junkanoo Beach.

Strides for Hope is a charity marathon training team. Participants raise money for the Cancer Support Community of Greater Ann Abor (CSC). In exchange, participants receive a training program to help them prepare to participate in a half-marathon.

Members of the Strides for Hope team participate in honor or memory of someone they know who has been touched by cancer or participate to celebrate their survivorship. The CSC’s Strides for Hope charity marathon training team has been around for 11 years, and although the members of the team change year-to-year, the camaraderie of like-minded people, who want to help raise funds to support individuals and families affected by cancer stays the same.

The Cancer Support Community is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing free support, education and hope to people impacted by cancer. Through participation in professionally-led support groups, educational workshops, cooking classes, exercise programs and stress management classes, people impacted by cancer learn vital skills that enable them to regain control, reduce isolation and restore hope regardless of the stage of their disease.

This year’s Strides for Hope team has gained local attention and a local radio host will be asking his listeners to support one of the Strides for Hope team members.

For more information about the Strides for Hope charity marathon event or make a donation to the cause, interested persons are asked to visit the website http://www.cancersupportannarbor.org/fundraising/strides-for-hope/. To register for Marathon Bahamas, interested persons can visit Sunshine Insurance’s Shirley Street or Baillou Hill Road location. Registration forms are available on the website www.marathonbahamas.com.



