Nairn excelling as a leader for the Spartans, but team still struggling

The Michigan State Spartans season has been filled with ups and downs, from injuries to star players, to on-court struggles, but through it all, Bahamian Lourawls “Tum Tum” Nairn Jr. has done his part to ensure the Spartans play well, as they try to find their footing with the 2017 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Men’s Division I Basketball Tournament just around the corner.

In the Spartans’ last game, a 72-63 loss to Penn State, Nairn’s leadership skills were on full display.

He commanded his teammates as he set up plays from the top of the key, and made pivotal defensive stops when the team needed it most. One moment, in particular, that stood out was when Nairn got in the face of freshman superstar Miles Bridges, for watching a loose ball bounce away from him to a player from Penn State, rather than diving for it.

Spartans’ Head Coach Tom Izzo said that although Bridges is still trying to find his comfort zone on the floor after missing seven games with an ankle injury, it was the kind of leadership needed to turn their season around. Their struggles on the court has been due mainly to inconsistent line-ups.

Michigan State was ranked as the ninth best team in the nation in the USA Today Preseason poll back in October, but the Spartans haven’t lived up to those expectations, sitting with an 11-6 win/loss record on the season.

“I was so excited for Tum that he went over and told him what he should have done,” Izzo said. “I thought that Tum needed to take a step to hold people accountable to how we need to play to win. He did that and our team will be a better team because of that if he can do that on a regular basis. There’s enough respect for him.”

This season has been the best of Nairn’s career in terms of his offense. He matched a career-high with 13 points against Penn State, and has also made eight three-pointers this season after making just six in his career entering the season. Although his scoring is a plus, Nairn said he would have the same demeanor if his shots weren’t falling, because it’s just who he is.

“To be a leader, for me, it doesn’t matter if I’m playing good offensively,” Nairn said. “That is just who I am naturally. That’s what I was born to do, so for me it’s just making sure that I don’t make mistakes messing up defensive assignments, making sure I can get on guys because I’m doing the right things. It’s hard to get on somebody if you’re not doing the right things, so my offense and playing well doesn’t have anything to do with feeling comfortable with the team.”

The Spartans will need Nairn to continue to be aggressive as they begin a tough portion of their season. Over the next two weeks, they have games scheduled against Michigan, No. 17 Purdue, Ohio State and Nebraska. They’ll have to win the majority of those games to even be considered for the NCAA Tournament.

Nairn is currently averaging 4.4 points, 3.9 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game, all career highs.



