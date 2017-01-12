Swift Swimming/Gunite Pools set to host heptathlon meet

Swift Swimming Club along with longtime sponsor, Gunite Pools, is set to host a heptathlon meet this weekend at the Betty Kelly-Kenning National Swim Complex.

This year’s contest will be different than years past, as there will be a high-point award based on a cumulative time found by adding seven events together. Action in the water kicks off at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

“With CARIFTA during the Easter break, swimmers will be pushing to get qualifying times to make the team,” said Swift Swimming Head Coach and Founder Andy Knowles. “The meet will offer all events, to allow swimmers to swim those events that they may want to concentrate on in trying to make a faster qualifying time for CARIFTA, CCCAN (Central American and Caribbean Swimming Federation Championships), or nationals. We know the Bahamas Swimming Federation (BSF) calendar will be busy in 2017, with swimmers trying to make many international meets. This will be the first meet where some swimmers would have changed age groups, and therefore, it’s the first opportunity to see how they stack up against each other.”

In the 10-and-under, 11–12, 13–14 and 15-and-over age groups, the seven events that will be contested are the 50 meter (m) and 100m free, 100m back, 100m breast, 100m fly, 200m free and 200m IM (Individual Medley) events. The eight-and-under swimmers will swim 50m of each stroke, 100m free, 200m free and 200m IM.

The Bahamas is looking to reclaim the CARIFTA swimming title at home this year, after finishing a close second to Guadeloupe at last year’s meet.

Team Bahamas finished the four-day meet with a grand total of 774.5 points. Guadeloupe won the meet with 796 points. Host county Martinique was third with 586.5 points, Barbados finished fourth with 538.5 points and Trinidad and Tobago finished fifth with 437.5 points. Guadeloupe collected 66 medals en route to the win (23 gold, 25 silver and 18 bronze). Team Bahamas ended with 56 medals (22 gold, 22 silver and 12 bronze), Barbados was third with 44 (18 gold, 11 silver and 15 bronze), Suriname was fourth with 22 (nine gold, seven silver and six bronze) and Jamaica finished fifth with 25 (eight gold, nine silver and eight bronze).

The BSF has a lot on its plate this year in terms of hosting events, as both the CARIFTA Swimming and Water Polo Championships, and the swimming portion of the Commonwealth Youth Games, will be staged in New Providence at the Betty Kelly-Kenning complex. The water polo championships will be held April 7-9, and the swimming championships is set for April 15-18. The Commonwealth Youth Games will be held from July 19-23.



