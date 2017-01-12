Freedom Farm comes ‘Aliv’

In an effort to further develop the sport of baseball locally, the country’s newest telecommunications company, Aliv, has come forward to serve as the official sponsor of the Freedom Farm Baseball League (FFBL).

Freedom Farm has produced numerous players, collegiately and professionally over the past two decades. Aliv Events, Sponsorship and Community Manager Bianca Bethel-Sawyer said that the company is proud to be a part of the Freedom Farm league for the next three years, and looks forward to providing even more opportunities for the youth of The Bahamas. Aliv’s sponsorship includes new scoreboards, uniforms for the players, and upkeep of the league’s three playing fields.

“Aliv is delighted to announce our six-figure sponsorship to the Freedom Farm Baseball League,” she said. “We look forward to working with the league, helping them to fulfill their commitment of getting kids a higher education through baseball. The support underscores Aliv’s passion to encourage the growth of young people in The Bahamas. It is our hope that all the players in the league enjoy all the positive things that the sport has to offer. We truly see this as a great opportunity to invest in not only a league, but the countless amount of players who will have an opportunity through the sport.”

Senior director of the league Clarence McKenzie said that Aliv’s sponsorship is greatly appreciated, and will go a long way in terms of ensuring the league has the necessary resources to accommodate it’s rapidly growing body of players and teams.

“Freedom Farm has been in existence for almost 30 years, and over that time, we have produced a major league player, over a dozen professional athletes and dozens and dozens of collegiate players without a major sponsor, so now with Aliv holding our hands, we can do so much more,” he said. “In our first meeting, one of the things we talked about was establishing yourself with a number one company. Freedom Farm is number one in The Bahamas in baseball, and we see Aliv making moves and being aggressive to position their company the same way. What better company could you align yourself with?”

Long-time Freedom Farm President Greg Burrows Sr. added that although he’s glad to see the league being rewarded for its service to the country, he’s even more excited for the new opportunities it presents for the young players.

“This is very touching for us. This year made 29 years, with close to 800 kids in the program, 60-70 coaches, and over 100 volunteers. That along with all of the quality players we produced and all of the scholarships our players received, and as long as we have been asking, that a new company decides to partner with us, is a rewarding experience” he said. “It’s touching because someone saw it fit to support a company that has helped out so many kids for so many years. I know a lot of long-time supporters would be thrilled for this opportunity. I am just so excited.”

Another improvement Aliv looks to make on the league comes from a communication standpoint. According to McKenzie, Aliv plans to create a Freedom Farm outlet that will allow parents, coaches and fans to stay abreast with the latest league information, results and standing.



