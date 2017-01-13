Rolle, Charlton win Big Ten athletes of the week honors

A pair of Bahamians were honored by the Big Ten Conference in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) this week, as they were named athletes of the week.

Purdue track and field stars Kinard Rolle and Devynne Charlton were recognized as conference’s athletes of the week for their early season performances at last week’s Gene Edmonds Open.

Rolle was named as the conference’s men’s co-track athlete of the week, sharing the honor with his Purdue teammate Anaquan Peterson, and Charlton earned the title as Big Ten’s Female Athlete of the Week.

It marked the first time that a single school collected three Big Ten Track and Field Athlete of the Week honors in a single week since December 15, 2014.

After being sidelined for the majority of last season, including the Olympic Games, with a back injury, Charlton looks to bounce back this season. She is off to a good start so far.

Last week at the Gene Edmonds Open on the school grounds in West Lafayette, Indiana, Charlton won both the 60 meters (m) dash and the 60m hurdles. At the meet, she set a new school record in the 60m, winning in 7.30 seconds. Shortly afterwards, she won the hurdles in 8.14 seconds, which is the second best time posted in the United States this year.

Charlton opened the indoor season on a high note at the Hoosier Open in Bloomington, Indiana. At the meet, she won the women’s 60m hurdles in 8.09 seconds, shattering the meet record of 8.24 that was set by Kayla Parker of the University of Kentucky in 2013. She also finished seventh in the women’s 300m in 39.37 seconds.

As for Rolle, the junior sprinter set the nation’s top mark in the men’s 400m at the Gene Edmonds Open, with his time of 47.89 seconds. Rolle was also a part of the men’s 1,600m relay team that won gold.

Like Charlton, he too kicked his season off with a win at the Hoosier Open. Rolle won the men’s 500m for Purdue in 1:03.18, and also ran the third leg for Purdue’s 4x400 men’s relay team that won the race in 3:14.55. The other members of the team were Obokhare Ikpefan, Shawndail McLauren and Justin Veteto.

The Purdue Boilermakers track and field team will be in action again on Saturday when they take on Indiana University in a dual meet.



