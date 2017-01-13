Carey’s work ethic catching on at Wagner

Wagner College senior guard Bahamian Michael Carey was named as the Northeastern Conference (NEC) Co-Player of the Week on Tuesday, sharing the honor with LIU (Long Island University) Brooklyn’s Jerome Frink.

It marked the third time in Carey’s Seahawks career that he earned player of the week honors.

For the week that he was rewarded for, Carey averaged 21 points, 13.5 rebounds and hit all 14 of his free throw attempts, while shooting 50 percent from the field. His best game of that stretch was a 21-point, 22-rebound performance in a one-point loss to Farleigh Dickinson.

Carey became just the sixth player in NEC history with at least 22 rebounds in a game and one of seven NEC players in the last 20 years to finish with 20 points and 20 rebounds in a game. According to Wagner Head Coach Bashir Mason, Carey’s hard work is the reason he has been able to bounce back from a rough start to the season.

In a recent interview, Bashir said that Carey is in the gym at 6 a.m. everyday and his teammates are noticing.

“He gets up early and goes to work on his game,” said Bashir. “He has been dedicated to it. If there's a reset button, Michael has hit it.”

In the first four games of the season, Carey averaged just 5.3 points per game, while shooting just 32 percent from the field, and attempting only three free throws.

Bashir told Carey that he needed more from him if the team was to get a shot at making the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Men’s Division I Basketball Tournament. Carey responded. Bashir said that he needed him to be aggressive in the paint like he was at the end of last season, rather than settling for long jumpers.

"He's sticking to doing the things that he does well... not trying to do too much,” said Bashir of Carey’s recent play. “Right now, Michael is being exactly who we need him to be, and we’ll be happy if it stays that way.”

Carey is currently averaging 11.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game for the Seahawks.



