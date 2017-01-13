Buddy moving up the rookie ladder

After getting off to a slow start in his National Basketball Association (NBA) career, Bahamian Chavano “Buddy” Hield recently moved into the top five in the Kia Rookie of the Year Award race for the first time this season.

Hield started off out of the running, moved to eighth position last week, and now sits in the fourth spot after a string of double-digit scoring games.

The 6-foot-4 wingman has been knocking down three-pointers with consistency since December, and is now a regular member of New Orleans Pelicans’ Head Coach Alvin Gentry’s rotation. Since a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the end of November, Hield has shot exactly 50 percent from behind the three-point line on 94 shots.

In a recent interview with Jim Eichenhofer, Hield credits his trip back to Oklahoma, where he became a household name, when they played the Oklahoma City Thunder, as the time when his play improved. Hield’s sharp shooting as an Oklahoma Sooners player in college made him one of the most highly sought after prospects in the 2016 NBA Draft. He was taken sixth overall by the Pelicans.

“I feel like it was a homecoming, something I needed. I feel like when I was down there, playing in that city, staying in that state, I just got revived,” Hield said. “I was able to shoot the ball well, put some quick points up on the board. A couple games later, I just started shooting the ball well. I feel like that game helped me out, really.”

Prior to facing the Thunder, Hield shot at just 23.7 percent from three-point range.

Hield has also benefited from the return of starters Tyreke Evans and Jrue Holiday. With both guards in the game, Hield has a lot more space to get his shots off, seeing that they attract so much attention. He added that his veteran teammates also played a major role in building his confidence during the slump.

“Jrue and Anthony, they always get on me, always give me the confidence and motivation to stay on point with everything I do,” he said. “Hats off to my teammates and the coaching staff for giving me the confidence to shoot the ball well.”

Hield is currently third amongst rookies in scoring, ninth in shooting percentage, fourth in three-point percentage and 12th in rebounding.

Going into last night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets, the Grand Bahama native was averaging 9.2 points and 2.8 rebounds per game so far. He is currently fourth on the Kia Rookie Ladder behind Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers, Malcolm Brogdon of the Milwaukee Bucks and Dario Saric, also of the Sixers.



