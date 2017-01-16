Bahamians college athletes shine at indoor meets

A number of Bahamian athletes saw action this past weekend, as the indoor season continued collegiately, and the T-Bird Flyers Track and Field Classic was held locally.

At the Illini Classic in Champaign, Illinois, redshirt junior Pedrya Seymour picked up right where she left off. The fast rising star clocked 8.20 seconds to take the women’s 60 meters (m) hurdles. She ran a blazing 8.13 seconds in the heats.

It was a 1-3 Illinois sweep as sophomore Jayla Stewart finished second in 8.52 seconds, and junior Kortni Smyers-Jones was third in 8.60 seconds.

Bahamian Devynne Charlton led a 1-3 sweep for Purdue at a dual meet against Indiana, on the Indiana Hoosiers stomping ground, Gladstein Fieldhouse, in Bloomington.

Charlton, a junior, won the women’s 60m hurdles in 8.39 seconds. Senior Savannah Roberson was second in 8.64 seconds, and senior Shantyra Delaney was third in 8.68 seconds.

Carmiesha Cox took charge in the women’s 60m, holding off her teammates Sekayi Bracey and Charlton. Cox, a junior, won in 7.52 seconds. Freshman Bracey held off Charlton for second in a photo finish. Both athletes were timed in 7.56 seconds.

The men’s 400m title went to Bahamian Kinard Rolle. Rolle, a sophomore, won comfortably in 47.63 seconds for Purdue. Shawndail McLaren, also a sophomore at Purdue, was second in 48.45 seconds and Indiana’s Markevious Roach, a sophomore, finished third in 49.11 seconds.

The other Bahamian in action at the meet, sprinter Keanu Pennerman, a sophomore at Purdue, had to settle for second and third in the men’s 60m and 200m respectively. His teammate, sophomore Malcolm Dotson, took the 60m title in 6.79 seconds. Pennerman was second in 6.95 seconds, and Purdue’s Joshua Ebikwo, a junior, completed the 1-3 sweep for the Purdue Boilermakers. He finished in 7.03 seconds.

In the 200m, Dotson again prevailed, winning in 21.81 seconds. Treyton Harris, a sophomore at Indiana, finished second in 22.07 seconds, and Pennerman settled for third in 22.16 seconds.

Over at the Sooner Open at the Mosier Indoor Track in Norman, Oklahoma, Bahamian Laquan Nairn picked up a pair of second place finishes.

South Plains College freshman Nairn had a best leap of 7.43m (24’ 4-1/2”) to finish second in the men’s long jump. Fabian Edoki, a sophomore at South Plains, won with a leap of 7.61m (24’ 11-3/4”), Nairn was second, and Derrick Monroe, another sophomore at South Plains, was third with a best leap of 7.33m (24’ 0-1/2”).

In the men’s triple jump, Nairn had a best leap of 15.38m (50’ 5-1/2”) to finish second. Oklahoma senior Hayden McClain won with a jump of 16.38m (53’ 9”), Nairn was second, and Edoki settled for third this time, with a leap of 15.20m (49’ 10-1/2”).

At the Aggie Team Invitational at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, Texas Southern freshman Alexis Gray picked up two top-five results. She was third in the women's 200m in 24.81, and fifth in the 60m in 7.65.

Texas A&M’s senior Kaina Martinez won the 200m in 24.58 seconds, Texas Southern’s senior Breana Dockery was second in 24.60 seconds, and Gray finished third. Texas A&M’s sophomore Deana Richardson and Lamar’s sophomore Chanissey Fowler were both timed in 7.52 seconds in the women’s 60m. Richardson emerged victorious in a photo finish. Martinez was third in 7.58 seconds, Texas A&M’s senior Plaserae Johnson was fourth in 7.60 seconds, and Gray settled for fifth. Gray ran the second leg of a third-place outing for Texas Southern’s women's 4x400m team. They finished in 3:54.64. Sam Houston St. won in 3:52.30, and Prairie View finished second in 3:53.41.



