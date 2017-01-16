Evans, Texas score historic win over Georgia

University of Texas sophomore swimmer, Bahamian Joanna Evans, helped propel the Texas Longhorns to a historic win over longtime powerhouse Georgia, in swimming, on Saturday.

With assistance from a pair of gold medals from Evans, the Longhorns snapped Georgia’s 103-meet home winning streak. They dealt the defending National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Champions their first home loss since 1995, winning the dual match-up easily, 171-124.

“What a big day for Texas,” said Longhorns’ Head Coach Carol Capitani, who served as an assistant coach for Georgia for quite some time. “This is a very special team, and I couldn't be more proud of this group of young women. Our girls have fought all year, and today was no exception. It is an emotional day for them and for me. I spent a long time at Georgia, and it has shaped the way I think and coach. I am very grateful for the people who have been a part of this journey. This team has some big goals, and this win is another step toward where we want to go.”

Evans, a Rio de Janeiro Olympian for The Bahamas, won the 1,000-yard freestyle in 9:46.40. Stephanie Peters, of Georgia, touched the wall second in 9:49.88, and her teammate Rachel Zilinsk was third in 9:59.12.

Evans followed up that strong performance with a win in the 500-yard free in 4:45.85. Peters finished second once again, this time in 4:47.96, and her teammate Meg Finnon touched the wall third in 4:52.66. Evans also finished fifth in the women’s 200-yard freestyle in 1:49.16.

The Longhorns jumped out to an early lead with a win in the women’s 200-yard medley relay. That team was made up of Tasija Karosas, Madisyn Cox, Remedy Rule and All American junior Rebecca Millard.

Cox followed the relay performance with a pair of individual wins in the 200-yard free and 200-yard breast. She captured the 200-yard free in 1:45.28 and took the 200-yard breast in 2:09.56.

Texas returns to action on January 27 when it hosts Arizona for a two-day dual meet at home.

Sitting with a 9-1 win/loss record on the season, the Longhorns swimming and diving team is currently ranked as the fifth best team in the nation. However, after the win over Georgia, their ranking could rise before their next meet.



