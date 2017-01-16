Water polo program preparing for international competition

Although the program is still in its infant stages, The Bahamas’ junior water polo program is taking the necessary steps to ensure that national squads have good showings at the international events they’re set to compete in this year.

While putting on a good show at home at the 2017 CARIFTA Water Polo Championships in April remains their main focus, the junior national team is also looking to have a strong performance at the 15th Annual South Florida International Tournament, which is set for February 17–19, in Coral Springs, Florida, USA. The CARIFTA championships will be held at the Betty Kelly-Kenning National Aquatics Complex, April 7-9.

According to the team’s head coach, Chris Illing, they may be a bit inexperienced, but they’re motivated and very coachable.

“We plan to use this tournament as preparation for CARIFTA,” said Illing at a team practice over the weekend. “It’s a big tournament where some of our Caribbean opponents will be playing. That will allow us to make our first comparisons. The boys are coming along fine, but it’s always tough when you are the only team in the country (in that age group). However, our numbers are growing. The more players we get, the more competition they’ll have, which will allow them to be even sharper when it’s time to go up against competition from around the world.”

Bahamas Swimming Federation (BSF) President Algernon Cargill, in a recent interview with The Nassau Guardian, said that he pushed to get the water polo championships in New Providence because he believes the program has a lot to offer, and can create another avenue for youngsters to further their education.

“The federation has truly been supportive of what we have been doing so far,” said Illing. “We will try to make them proud and bring home at least one gold medal this year. Last year we scored three silvers, so there is still room for improvement.”

The 30-member team that represented The Bahamas at the 2016 CARIFTA Water Polo Championships finished second in Trinidad and Tobago. The Bahamas competed against Barbados, Bonaire, Curacao and the host country Trinidad and Tobago in the under-14, under-16 and under-19 categories. Last June, The Bahamas’ under-12 and under-14 water polo teams won the Florida Sunshine State Games titles. The under-14 team won gold out of a field of 11 teams. They opened their campaign with convincing 11-0 and 10-5 wins over teams from Boca Raton, Florida, and South Florida. This was followed by a 5-0 victory over a team from Orlando and a 17-5 win over the well-established MBI club. The under-12 co-ed team was impressive in winning its age division.



